Pulwama Attack: Shikhar Dhawan to donate money to families of jawans

Shikhar Dhawan became the latest cricketer to pledge donation to the martyrs of the Pulwama terror attack as the Indian cricket team opener made his intentions clear through a video on Facebook.

In the video, Dhawan said that he will be donating money to the families to the 40 CRPF paramilitary troopers who were killed in a terror attack and asked the users to do the same.

Earlier. former India cricketer Virender Sehwag had offered to bear the educational expenses of children of all the CRPF personnel killed in the dastardly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama.

“Nothing we can do will be enough, but the least I can do is offer to take complete care of the education of the children of our brave CRPF jawans martyred in #Pulwama in my Sehwag International School @SehwagSchool , Jhajjar. Saubhagya hoga,” Sehwag wrote on his twitter handle.

Star boxer Vijender Singh, who is employed with Haryana Police, will also be donating a month’s salary.

“I’m donating my one month’s salary for the martyrs of #PulwamaTerrorAttack and want everyone to come forward and support the families. It is our moral duty to always standby them and make them feel proud of their sacrifices. Jai Hind,” the Olympic medallist said.

BCCI acting president CK Khanna Sunday appealed to Committee of Administrators chief Vinod Rai to sanction at least Rs 5 crore for the families of the Indian soldiers, martyred in the Pulwama terror attack.

Vidarbha captain Faiz Fazal also announced that the entire prize money that the team won after clinching the Irani Cup will be donated to the families of the CRPF personnel martyred in the dastardly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama on Thursday. “We as a team have decided to donate the prize money to the family of the martyrs who lost their lives in Pulwama. This is a small gesture from our team and VCA,” Fazal said.

