Punjab Kings players target Priyansh Arya with football in bizarre game during rain delay, internet at a complete loss

Rain in Ahmedabad casued a considerable delay to the start of the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium. While it there were signs of frustration in the MI dugout, with a potential washout unlikely to favour them, the PBKS outfit were a more relaxed side during the rain break. However, their bizarre game of football during the delay left the internet baffled. Rain caused a two-hour delay to the start of PBKS vs MI match

Rain interrupted the start of the match twice on Sunday after PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl first, keeping the overhead conditions in mind. A slight drizzle caused a minute's delay, before it was followed by heavy showers, with eventually pushed back the start time to 9:45 PM.

During the rain break, PBKS side engaged in a game of football, but the bizarre manner of their play, which was caught on camera and went viral on social media, left viewers at a loss. As per the footage, the players stood in a queue and took turns in aiming at Priyansh Arya, who stood at a distance and had his back facing his teammates.

No overs lost despite rain delay

The rain arrived just when the players were about to take the field at the regular start time of 7:30 PM and the ground staff swung into action immediately to cover the centre. While it began with a drizzle, the rain intensified for a while. A second and a more extended period of rain then delayed the proceedings just when it looked like the play would get underway.

Despite showers delaying the start of the match by almost two hours, the BCCI informed that no overs were lost when the game resumed at 9:45 PM.

Earlier, Punjab Kings captain Iyer won the toss and elected to field, PBKS made just one change to their playing XI as Yuzvendra Chahal, who missed the last game owing to a wrist injury, came back. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, roped in Reece Topley for his first game of the season as a replacement for injured Richard Gleeson.