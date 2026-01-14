‘Pushing Rahul below Axar, Jadeja a cardinal sin’: Gautam Gambhir, Shubman Gill reminded 'KL is Rolls Royce'

KL Rahul once again proved his value in testing circumstances, producing a composed century in the Rajkot ODI against New Zealand. The 33-year-old remained unbeaten on 112, anchoring the innings at a time when India desperately needed stability. Walking in at No. 5, Rahul absorbed the pressure after the quick dismissals of in-form Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli. With other batters unable to convert starts, the wicketkeeper-batter took responsibility, paced his knock intelligently and ensured India had a competitive total to defend. KL Rahul smashed a brilliant century against New Zealand in second ODI. (AFP)

Rahul’s innings was built more on control than brute force. He struck just one six, which brought up his century, and found the fence 11 times during his 92-ball stay at the crease. Showing calm and clarity till the end, he signed off with a boundary as India closed their innings on a competitive 284 for 7 in 50 overs.

Former India cricketer Dodda Ganesh highlighted the value of Rahul’s role in the middle order, pointing out how the batter’s composure, shot range and ability to control the tempo make him ideally suited to the No. 5 position in ODIs.

"This is why I was always harping about having KL Rahul at no 5, in the ODIs. KL knows to pace the inns well, and has all the shots in his armoury to go all-out in the death," Ganesh wrote on X.