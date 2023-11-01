SA vs NZ: Quinton de Kock joins Rohit Sharma in exclusive club, sets sights on India captain's world record at ICC event

Extending his free-scoring run in the 2023 edition of the ICC World Cup on Wednesday, South Africa opener Quinton De Kock slammed a sublime century against New Zealand at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. The in-form opener of the Proteas struck his fourth century of the ongoing showpiece event in India. De Kock, who has been in the form of his life at the World Cup, completed his century off 103 balls. Quinton de Kock joined Rohit Sharma in an exclusive club(AFP)

The South Africa opener has joined batting icons Rohit Sharma and Kumar Sangakkara on an elite list. De Kock is the third player to score four centuries in a single campaign of a One Day International (ODI) World Cup. Indian skipper Rohit has scored the most number of centuries in a single edition of a 50-over World Cup. Veteran Indian opener Rohit had slammed five centuries in the 2019 edition of the ICC World Cup. Former Sri Lanka batter Sangakkara achieved De Kock's feat of four centuries in the 2015 World Cup.

ALSO READ: New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: De Kock, van der Dussen tons, Miller fifty takes SA to 357/4

De Kock smashes multiple records

De Kock also became the first batter to complete 500 runs in the ongoing edition of the ICC World Cup in India. The Proteas batter required 69 runs to complete the milestone when South Africa were sent to bat in match No.32 of the ICC event at Pune. The South Africa star smashed a legside boundary off speedster Tim Southee to secure the landmark.

De Kock (22) has hit the most number of sixes as a wicketkeeper-batter at the ODI World Cup. He also has the most number of runs (545) by a wicketkeeper in a single World Cup edition. De Kock holds the record for smashing the highest individual score at the ODI World Cup 2023. The 30-year-old achieved the special feat when the batter played a sublime knock of 174 against Bangladesh.

In his impressive campaign at the World Cup 2023, De Kock slammed centuries against Sri Lanka (100), Australia (109), Bangladesh (174) and New Zealand. Talking more about the high-scoring contest between South Africa and New Zealand, De Kock smoked three sixes and hit 10 boundaries in his entertaining knock of 114 off 116 balls. Centuries from De Kock and Rassie van der Dussen followed by David Miller's crucial cameo powered South Africa to 357-4 in 50 overs.

'My career is coming down to a finish'

"I am feeling really good lately. Nice that everything is coming together at an important time for us. They bowled really well upfront, especially Boulty. I felt quite scratchy upfront, I couldn't find my rhythm, I was getting a couple of messages from the guys on the bench to bat through. I just want to keep batting. My career is coming down to a finish, trying to bat as much as I can," De Kock said during the innings break.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON