R Ashwin and 3 other Team India stars enjoy Australia vs England clash in Perth amid T20 World Cup preparations

Team India have already reached Australia to begin their preparations for the 2022 T20 World Cup and have already had couple of practice sessions. After having beaten Australia and South Africa in their home series, the Rohit Sharma-led team landed in Perth for the big event. But amid their preparations, few members of the team were spotted inside the Perth Stadium on Sunday to catch the home team in action against England in a T20I game.

With either side looking to add finishing touches to their preparations for the T20 World Cup, Australia and England began their three-match series on Sunday in Perth where Jos Buttler returned to action. England headed into the contest on the back of a 4-3 win against Pakistan in their own backyard while the defending T20 champions beat West Indies at home in a two-match series.

Taking to Instagram, veteran India cricketer R Ashwin shared a story which featured a video of the packed Perth stadium and a picture of the Indian players who were at the venue for the match. Ashwin was accompanied by Harshal Patel, Dinesh Karthik and Yuzvendra Chahal.

India will begin their T20 World Cup action from October 23 onwards when they take on arch-rivals Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. India were defeated by Pakistan by 10 wickets in their last World Cup meeting in October 2021 in Dubai. Pakistan defeated them yet again in one of their two Asia Cup meetings last month.

The other members of the group are Bangladesh and South Africa.

"The goal in Perth specifically is to get some time on these pitches as well as to break the monotony of playing the bilateral series, back to back in India. So it's going to be a good time for the group to unwind as well build on the specific skills that are required for Australia. That's the overall plan, leading into the World Cup," India's strength and conditioning coach Soham Desai explained why the team opted to train in Perth for the World Cup.

