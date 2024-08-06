Rahul Dravid reveals what led to his jubilant celebration after T20 WC triumph: ‘I try to keep my emotions in check…’

Former India head coach Rahul Dravid opened up on his jubilant celebration after guiding the Men in Blue to the T20 World Cup title. Dravid, who didn't win a World Cup title as captain, ended his coaching stint with the Indian team on a high with a T20 WC trophy in his hands. Under his coaching, India also played in the finals of the World Test Championship 2023 and ODI World Cup 2023, but his wait ended in Barbados when Rohit Sharma and Co. beat South Africa in the final. India's head coach Rahul Dravid, center, and Virat Kohli, center right, celebrate with players and team support staff with the winners trophy after defeating South Africa in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final.(PTI)

Dravid, who is known as Mr Cool for his calm and composed nature on and off the field, let his emotions out while lifting the T20 World Cup trophy. It was senior batter Virat Kohli who gave the trophy to Dravid after winning the title, and the latter broke into a childlike celebration to enjoy the massive feat. Before the start of the WC, Dravid announced that it was going to be his final assignment as India's head coach, and the players gave him a perfect farewell.

Talking about his jubilant celebration, Dravid said it was not pre-planned, but after the win, he felt happy for the entire team and the support staff who worked hard alongside him to achieve glory in Barbados.

"You don't plan these things. In most times, I try to keep my emotions in check as a coach and you are expected to do that. But at that time, I felt really happy for the team. I felt happy for the boys. I felt happy for the support staff. So many people who had worked really hard along with me," Dravid told Star Sports.

Rahul Dravid on tenure as India's head coach

The legendary batter further talked about his tenure and the tournaments where India came close to getting trophies but lost in the semifinal and final.

"I had been with the team for 2.5-3 years and we had come close a few times, whether it be the semifinals of the last T20 World Cup in Australia, the World Test Championship final or the 50-over World Cup final in India, and we were just not able to cross the line in those critical moments. In those situations you need a little bit of luck, a little bit of destiny to work your way and that day it was with us," he stated in the same conversation.