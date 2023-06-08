Rahul Dravid, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli share exquisite takes on Shubman Gill amid India vs Australia WTC final

India's Shubman Gill is one of the hottest properties in world cricket at the moment, lighting up the scene with stylish and aggressive batting, supported by an immense weight of runs from his bat in recent months. He has staked his claim as a mainstay of Indian batting for years to come with three centuries in the IPL as well, scoring 890 runs in a season which saw him win the Orange Cap as well as the MVP award after a fiercely impressive streak of form. Shubman Gill seems to be in unstoppable form.(ICC Twitter)

The ICC on Thursday posted a video highlighting Gill on the World Test Championship website, calling him India's 'new star on the rise'. The video clip included interviews from Gill himself, alongside several of his colleagues and rivals in the World Test Championship final, currently ongoing at The Oval in London.

Among these was the Indian cricket team's captain Rohit Sharma, with whom Gill will open the batting in the WTC final. Speaking to the cameras, Rohit said, "Shubman Gill has got so much potential. Without a doubt in my mind, the next big thing for Indian cricket." Gill made his Test debut for the national team in the famous 2020-21 tour of Australia, where he replaced Prithvi Shaw at the top of the order. He was responsible for an important 91 on the famous last day at the Gabba, setting the stage for that victory. The WTC final is his 16th Test match, and he already boasts of two centuries at the top.

Rohit has the role of guiding the player seen as the next big thing, and it has been a spectacular 2023 for Gill on all fronts so far. "He's got everything that’s required to have success at this level. I just hope he continues his good run of form," he says. Gill has centuries across all three formats internationally this year, including a double century against New Zealand earlier this year. He staked his claim as a mainstay of Indian batting for years to come with three centuries in the IPL as well, scoring 890 runs in a season which saw him win the orange cap as well as the MVP award after a fiercely impressive streak of form.

Rohit was not the only player with words of credit for Gill, as he was joined by Virat Kohli and Cameron Green in showering the young Punjab batter with praise. Indian coach Rahul Dravid also had positive things to say about the opening batter: "I watched him in 2018 when he was playing in the U-19 World Cup. You could see he was earmarked to be a very special player for team India."

Dravid also commented on the work Gill has put into improving his game and his consistency over the last year, adding that to the promise he has always shown in his young career. "He's always been a special talent, but it's come together over the last year. We’re getting to see a truly world class player, and hopefully this is just the start of many great years Shubman has."

Gill will have a significant role alongside Rohit as they open the batting and attempt to track down the Australian first innings total, which threatens to balloon over 450 and present an unassailable lead in the Test match.

