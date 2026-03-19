Rajasthan Royals enter crisis mode after Sam Curran's groin injury, replacement hunt kicks off

England all-rounder Sam Curran has also joined the list of players who are set to miss the upcoming season of IPL due to injuries. The left-handed all-rounder has some groin issues, and according to ESPNCricinfo, he is expected to miss the entire season with his new franchise, the Rajasthan Royals. He was part of England's T20 World Cup squad and also played in the semis against India, where his team lost, and their tournament journey ended. Sam Curran has apparently sustained a groin injury. (AP)

The Royals made a bold decision by trading their captain, Sanju Samson, in exchange for Curran and Ravindra Jadeja ahead of IPL 2026. However, with one of the key acquisitions now sidelined due to injury, the move is looking increasingly costly. Curran, who had returned to CSK for INR 2.4 crore in IPL 2025, struggled to make a significant impact, scoring just 114 runs and taking only one wicket across five matches. The injury setback adds further pressure on the Royals as they try to rebuild their campaign and find the right balance in the squad ahead of the new season.

Curran was set to play a key role in the Royals’ pace attack and strengthen the lower middle-order. With him now sidelined, the team faces the challenge of finding a replacement who can fill both roles effectively, a task that will be far from easy ahead of the new IPL season.

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Meanwhile, Riyan Parag will lead in the upcoming season of IPL. Following Rahul Dravid's departure as head coach last season, Rajasthan will enter the next season with a new coaching group led by Kumar Sangakkara as Director of Cricket and Head Coach.

He will be supported by Vikram Rathour as lead Assistant coach, Shane Bond as fast bowling coach, Trevor Penney as assistant coach, and Sid Lahiri as performance coach.

RR IPL 2026 Schedule March 30 - Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Guwahati 7:30 PM

April 4 - Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans, Ahmedabad 7:30 PM

April 7 - Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians, Guwahati 7:30 PM

April 10 - Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Guwahati 7:30 PM