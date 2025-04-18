Rajat Patidar overtakes Sachin Tendulkar to achieve massive milestone in rain-derailed RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 match

In fine form in the ongoing IPL 2025 season, Rajat Patidar achieved a massive milestone in the RCB vs PBKS fixture, on Friday. The RCB skipper overtook Sachin Tendulkar and climbed to second position as the cricketer with the fewest innings to reach 1000 IPL runs (among Indians). Patidar has done it in 30 innings, with Sachin reaching the landmark in 31. GT opener Sai Sudharsan occupies pole position, having achieved it in 25 innings. (RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Live Score) Rajat Patidar overtook Sachin Tendulkar to achieve a massive IPL milestone.

Patidar reached the milestone in the third over of a rain-derailed match. Facing Arshdeep Singh, Patidar directed his third delivery in front of backward point for a quick single with Virat Kohli to reach the landmark. He also became the third Indian player for RCB to reach 1000-plus runs in IPL after Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal.

But in the next delivery, calamity struck as Arshdeep removed Kohli. Due to rain, the match has also been reduced to 14-overs per side. PBKS a heavily delayed toss and opted to bowl.

Patidar eventually lost his wicket in the eighth over to Yuzvendra Chahal, departing for 28 off 18 balls.

Rajat Patidar's RCB captaincy analysed

Patidar’s captaincy has been impressive this season, with RCB winning four matches and losing two. Recently, senior RCB pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar weighed in on Patidar’s captaincy this season.

“He's been very good. The best thing is that he's been calm. That's what he needed, especially in this format. Because when you lose a match, the easy thing is to get panicked. And that's what he has done. We lost two matches, but he's been the same whether we won or we lost. So he's been handling everything very well. With the bowling changes and everything, he's been superb,” he said.

Also opening up on the role given to him by Patidar, he said, “The role cannot be defined before the match. Normally, if you look at our bowling, Hazlewood and I both bowl with the new ball, and both bowl at the death. So it's a pretty standard role we have, but it keeps changing from match to match. It depends on how we bowl in the first few overs, how the team is batting, and so on. But yes, being experienced bowlers, we both want to take wickets and want to do well for the team.”