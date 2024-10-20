Ramandeep Singh takes 'one of the greatest Indian catches' vs PAK A, makes superhuman dive to grab one-handed stunner

India A kicked off their Emerging Teams Asia Cup campaign with a thrilling seven-run victory over Pakistan A, thanks to an all-round performance from the side. However, the highlight of the match was Ramandeep Singh’s sensational one-handed catch that left fans and commentators in awe. Ramandeep Singh picked a brilliant one-handed catch vs Pakistan A(X)

The dramatic catch occurred when Pakistan opener Yasir Khan, who was looking dangerous with a quickfire 33 off 22 balls, tried to push the scoring rate. Ramandeep, stationed near mid-wicket, sprinted towards the boundary and, with perfect timing, launched into a full dive, snatching the ball just inches above the ground.

His incredible balance and athleticism meant that what seemed like a sure boundary turned into a brilliant dismissal. Ramandeep’s effort drew immediate comparisons to some of the greatest catches in cricket history, and Dinesh Karthik, in particular, took to X (formerly Twitter) to label it as "one of the greatest catches ever by an Indian. Stunning. Spellbound. Unreal."

Watch:

Ramandeep’s fielding brilliance comes as no surprise to those familiar with his performances in the IPL 2024 season, where he consistently delivered in the field for the Kolkata Knight Riders. His day with the bat didn’t go as well, but Ramandeep did contribute with a brisk cameo, scoring a quick 17 off 11 balls.

Apart from Ramandeep’s heroics, it was a well-rounded performance from India A that sealed the win. After posting a challenging 183/8 in 20 overs, thanks to Tilak Varma’s crucial 44 off 25 balls and a strong start from Abhishek Sharma (35) and Prabhsimran Singh (36), the Indian bowlers took over.

Anshul Kamboj (3/33), Rasikh Salam (2/30), and Nishant Sindhu (2/15) all played pivotal roles in stifling Pakistan’s chase, which fell short by seven runs.

Pakistan A’s fightback was led by Arafat Minhas, who top-scored with 41 off 29 balls, but with wickets tumbling at crucial intervals, their hopes faded. Abdul Samad tried to keep Pakistan in the game with an unbeaten 22 off just seven balls, but the target of 184 proved just out of reach as India A’s bowlers held their nerve in the final moments.