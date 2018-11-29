Ramesh Powar shares cryptic tweet after Mithali Raj outburst

The controversy surrounding Mithali Raj’s omission from the Indian women’s cricket team for the ICC Women’s World T20 encounter against England is showing no signs of slowing down.

Mithali on Thursday termed it as the darkest days of her life after allegations were heaped on her following a fallout with coach Ramesh Powar. Earlier, Powar alleged that Mithali threatened retirement over the batting position in the middle of an international tournament and also threw tantrums during the recently concluded competition.

“I’m deeply saddened and hurt by the aspersions cast on me. My commitment to the game and 20 years of playing for my country. The hard work, sweat, in vain,” Mithali tweeted.

“Today, my patriotism doubted, my skill set questioned and all the mud slinging -- it’s the darkest day of my life. May god give strength,” she added.

In response to the tweet, Powar came up with a cryptic message on the social media platform as he simply tweeted out a picture of a quote that read - “Forgive others not because they deserve forgiveness, but because you deserve peace”.

Despite being match fit, Mithali was dropped from the playing XI against England in the Women’s World Cup semi-final match, which triggered the controversy.

India lost the match, triggering Mithali accusing Powar and Committee of Administrators (CoA) member Diana Edulji of bias.

Mithali alleged that Powar was out to destroy her. The row intensified on Wednesday, after the coach in his tour report to the BCCI questioned her conduct during the West Indies series.

