May need to try other options: Ramiz Raja on India's bowling attack for 3rd ODI vs England
cricket

May need to try other options: Ramiz Raja on India's bowling attack for 3rd ODI vs England

India vs England: Ramiz Raja hinted that the Indian team will have to rethink their plans with the ball, especially in the spin department.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 27, 2021 07:26 PM IST

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja believes India need to look into their bowling resources before the third and final ODI against England at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Sunday.

Speaking in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel "Ramiz Speak", the former batsman hinted that the Indian team will have to rethink their plans with the ball, especially in the spin department.


The suggestion comes after India's spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Krunal Pandya went for a combined 156 runs in 16 overs without picking up a single wicket in the 2nd ODI on Friday. While Kuldeep registered figures of 0/84 after 10, Krunal gave away 72 runs in just six overs. Raja added India might have to bring the other leg spinner back.

"India will have to think about their bowling resources, keeping the spin department in focus. Kuldeep Yadav had a tough day at the office. Similarly, Krunal hasn't really matured with the ball at the international level. India need wickets and they may have to bring [Yuzvendra] Chahal back to get those wickets and also try other options," he said.

ALSO READ| Wasim Jaffer posts puzzling tweet to suggest changes for 3rd India-England ODI

The 58-year-old added that even though Shardul Thakur has got variety and picks up wickets, he leaks a lot of runs. "And when he doesn't pick up wickets, the pressure on other bowlers increases."

The cricketer-turned-commentator, however, praised Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Prasidh Krishna. He said: "Bhuvneshwar Kumar was impressive yet again and Prasidh had a good day as well. What a yorker that was to dismiss Buttler."

After winning the first game, India lost by six wickets. Put into bat, India scored 336/6 but England chased down the target in just 43.3 overs, courtesy Jonny Bairstow's 124-run knock and fifties from Ben Stokes (99) and Jonny Bairstow (55). India impressed with the bat, as KL Rahul scored a century and skipper Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant returned with scores of 66 and 77, respectively. However, a poor display with the ball cost the hosts the match.

ALSO READ| 'India didn't play their best two spinners': Madan Lal on spin duo's poor outing

Washington Sundar and Yuzvendra Chahal have warmed the bench in the first two ODIs. They played the T20I series and with the trophy on the line, they may well could feature in the final game.

The three-match ODI series is nicely poised at 1-1 and the decider will take place on Sunday, March 28 at the same venue in Pune.

Topics
