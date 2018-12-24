Ranji Trophy 2018: Bihar on verge of massive win against Nagaland

Riding on a solid batting display in their second innings, Bihar were on the verge of a massive win over Nagaland in their Ranji Trophy Plate Group fixture in Patna on Monday.

Having conceded a 59-run first innings lead after being bundled out for 150 at the Moin-ul-Haq Stadium, Bihar bounced back in their second essay to declare at 504/8.

Debutant Mangal Mehrur slammed 177 while MD Rahmatullah scored 107 as they continued their overnight stand to put together 177-run for the fourth wicket.

Wicketkeeper batsman Vikash Ranjan (53 not out) and Utkarsh Bhaskar (46) also made significant contributions as Bihar set a stiff 446-run target.

Nagaland were 112/7 at close on the penultimate day and they still need 334 with three wickets in hand.

Captain Rongsen Jonathan waged Nagaland’s lone battle with an unbeaten 57 from 60 balls (8x4, 2x6).

Ashutosh Aman, who had claimed 7/47 to turn the match around in favour of his side, bagged 3/26 in Nagaland’s second innings for a match haul of 10 wickets.

Brief Scores: In Patna: Bihar 150 and 504/8 declared in 117 overs (Mangal Mehrur 177, MD Rahmatullah 107, Vikas Ranjan 53 not out; Arbar Kai 5/97). Nagaland 209 and 112/7 in 28 overs (Rongsen Jonathan 57 batting; Vivek Kumar 4/61, Ashutosh Aman 3/26). In Puducherry: Uttarakhand 20 for no loss; 8.2 overs vs Puducherry.

First Published: Dec 24, 2018 18:23 IST