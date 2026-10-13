Ayush Mhatre suffers Grade 4 hamstring tear

In a major setback to the Mumbai side, their promising young opening batter Ayush Mhatre sustained a Grade 4 tear in his right hamstring during Mumbai's Ranji Trophy opener against Chandigarh at the Wankhede Stadium. Mumbai cricket team captain Siddhesh Lad and vice-captain Ayush Mhatre during a press conference organized by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) ahead of the 2026-27 Ranji Trophy season, at the MCA Lounge (PTI)

Mhatre suffered the injury while running between the wickets during his 48-run knock in the first innings. He didn’t come out to field during Chandigarh's innings and the scans revealed a Grade 4 tear. The opener is likely to miss the first half of the Ranji season.

“It seems that he will not be with the team for some time now. The way he was limping in the match, it does not look like he would be available for the second or the third match," Mumbai captain Siddhesh Lad said after Mumbai's innings win over Chandigarh on Tuesday.

"It happened while running (between the wickets), because we had two or three simulations (matches) and club games and also played at the BKC (Ground), and he was looking fine for the last 3-4 matches, but he felt something in his hamstring while taking a second run," Lad said.

It will be a tough blow to take for Mhatre, who was playing his first match after a long recovery from a left hamstring injury sustained in April while playing for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026. The young opener spent three months at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru undergoing treatment and rehabilitation.

“He looked very sad. He worked really hard in the off season. He was doing rehab with me only at BKC and he would come all the way from Virar and do his rehab and go back. It happens, it is a part of the game and we will try to motivate him," said Lad.

For their second Ranji Trophy match against Himachal Pradesh from October 18–21, Mumbai will be without both their openers as Yashasvi Jaiswal will travel with the India A side for the New Zealand tour.

Mumbai win Spinners Shams Mukani and Tanush Kotian shared three wickets each to bundle out Chandigarh for 196 in their second innings and help Mumbai to a massive innings and 155-run victory against Chandigarh at the Wankhede Stadium.

Except for a 62-run knock by Arjun Azad and Shivam Bhambri’s 44 at No. 5, none of the Chandigarh batters offered any resistance. Tushar Deshpande who took a fifer in the second innings, picked up two more in the second to finish with a match haul of seven.