Ranji Trophy: Cheteshwar Pujara takes a wicket against UP, Shikhar Dhawan pokes fun at self-proclaimed all-rounder - Watch

Ranji Trophy: While playing for Saurashtra, Cheteshwar Pujara scalped the wicket of Uttar Pradesh’s Mohit Jangra and celebrated wildly by running around the field.

cricket Updated: Dec 28, 2019 18:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of India cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Cheteshwar Pujara.
File image of India cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Cheteshwar Pujara. (NurPhoto via Getty Images)
         

India cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Cheteshwar Pujara engaged in a hilarious banter after the latter picked up a wicket during the ongoing edition of Ranji Trophy on Saturday. While playing for Saurashtra, Pujara scalped the wicket of Uttar Pradesh’s Mohit Jangra and celebrated wildly by running around the field. Jangra edged a Pujara delivery into the hands of Prerak Mankad at first slip and he was the last batsman to head back into the hut for UP in the first innings.

Pujara uploaded the video of him taking the wicket on social media and his post read: “The day when I changed my Batsman status to an All-rounder.” 

India teammates Ravichandran Ashwin and Shikhar Dhawan both reacted to the video uploaded by Pujara. While Ashwin lauded Pujara for his bowling, Dhawan posted a hilarious reply.

Comments on Cheteshwar Pujara’s video.
Comments on Cheteshwar Pujara’s video. ( Cheteshwar Pujar/ Instagram )

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh thrashed Saurashtra by an innings and 72 runs, even as Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara failed miserably with the bat in the second innings of the Elite Group B match.

Uttar Pradesh had bowled out Saurashtra for 331 in their first essay and then posted a mammoth 523 on the board, courtesy a 165 by middle-order batsman Mohammed Saif. Thanks to Saif’s century, Uttar Pradesh managed to grab a massive 192-run first innings lead.

When play resumed on the fourth and the final day, at the SCA Stadium in Khanderi, Saurashtra needed to bat their skins out to save the game and evade defeat. However, Uttar Pradesh skipper Saurabh Kumar spun his web around the opposition batsmen and led the side to an emphatic victory.

Kumar, a slow left-arm orthodox bowler, returned with match-winning figures of 6-55, as his team shot out Saurashtra for 120 and gained even the bonus point.

((With agency inputs))

