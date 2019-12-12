Ranji Trophy: Day four of match in Assam suspended due to curfew over CAB

cricket

Day four proceedings of the Ranji Trophy game between Assam and Services in Guwahati were on Thursday suspended due to the curfew imposed in the city following protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. The hosts were in the middle of their series-opener against the Services Sports Control Board (SSCB). However, after stating that the game in Tripura -- between the hosts and Jharkhand -- was also suspended, the BCCI clarified that this match was going ahead as scheduled despite the protests in Agartala.

“We have been advised by the state association not to go ahead with the game. Players and match officials have been advised to remain in the hotel. At this stage, the safety of the players and match officials is paramount,” BCCI GM Cricket Operations Saba Karim told PTI.

Asked if the game will be replayed or the points will be shared, Karim added: “As the curfew has been imposed, both teams (in Assam) and match officials have been advised not to leave the hotel. We follow whatever advice we receive from the host association.”

He had earlier stated that matches at both the venues had been called off. The game in Guwahati was heading for an an exciting finish with Assam needing 168 runs for victory with five wickets in hand. Services had bounced back strongly after being bundled out for 129 in their first innings. They dismissed Assam for 162 in response and scored 272 runs in the second innings. In their second essay, Assam were 74 for five at stumps on day three.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. It was passed by Rajya Sabha on Wednesday after being cleared by Lok Sabha on Monday.