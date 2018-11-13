Ranji Trophy, Group B update: Akshath Reddy’s double ton puts Hyderabad in command

Skipper Akshath Reddy’s marathon double ton (248 not out) was the highlight of Hyderabad’s massive total of 523 for 7 in the first innings against Tamil Nadu in a Ranji Trophy Elite Group ‘B’ match here Tuesday.

Resuming at the overnight 249 for 3, the visitors continued to pile on the misery of Tamil Nadu’s bowlers as Akshath and B Sandeep (130, 221 balls, 15x4, 1x6) extended their partnership to 246 runs.

Akshath continued his good form into the second day and added eight boundaries to his overnight 14 and also hoisted two more sixers.

The mammoth partnership was ended when Sandeep gave a catch to B Aparajith of the hard-working M Mohammed’s bowling.

Mystery bowler C V Varun, making his debut, who could not create any impact yesterday, earned his maiden wicket, when he dismissed Akash Bhandari for 17.

Akshath was involved in a century partnership for the seventh wicket with Saaketh (42) to put Hyderabad in a position of strength.

The skipper has so far hit 22 fours and three sixers in his 477-ball knock of 248.

Tamil Nadu skipper B Indrajith has used eight bowlers so far in the innings. K Vignesh, Mohammed and Rahil Shah have been rewarded with two wickets each for their efforts.

Brief scores: Hyderabad 523 for 7 in 177 overs (Akshath Reddy 248 batting, B Sandeep 130, K Vignesh 2 for 81) vs Tamil Nadu.

At Kolkata: Bengal 510 for 9 declared in 149.3 overs (Manoj Tiwary 201 not out, Koushik Ghosh 100, A R Easwran 86, Shubham Sharma 5 for 59) vs Madhya Pradesh 15 for no loss in 10 overs.

At Thiruvananthapuram: Andhra Pradesh 254 in 99.4 overs (Ricky Bhui 109, Shiv Charan Singh 45, Akshay KC 4 for 64) vs Kerala 227 for 1 in 78 overs (Jalaj Saxena 127 batting, K B Arun Karthick 56).

