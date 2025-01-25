Ranji Trophy: Mumbai face early exit after shock loss to J&K

Mumbai: In an eventful day of Ranji Trophy action, Jammu and Kashmir bagged the headlines by registering an upset win over 42-time champions Mumbai, while Haryana stormed into the quarter-finals by crushing Bengal. In Bengaluru, the national selectors finally found an India batter among the runs after Shubman Gill stroked a patient hundred against Karnataka, although it was in a losing cause. Jammu and Kashmir’s players celebrate after beating Mumbai, in Mumbai on Saturday. (PTI)

It was J&K’s second successive win over Mumbai in the competition, 10 years apart and both in Mumbai’s den. J&K last beat Mumbai in December 2014. This win was even more special as it came against a full-strength Mumbai batting line-up, including the presence of India skipper Rohit Sharma. The result leaves the defending champions’ knockout hopes hanging by a thread. Mumbai will first have to beat Meghalaya with a bonus point in their last league match and hope J&K register an outright win over Baroda next, to squeeze through.

Rested and recuperated after a tough toil against Shardul Thakur and Tanush Kotian the previous day, J&K pacers didn’t waste time to dismiss the duo early on Day 3 to dismiss Mumbai for 290 in the second innings, only 16 runs added to their overnight score. The batters then held their nerve with an unbeaten 48-run stand for the sixth wicket between Kanhaiya Wadhawan and Abid Mushtaq seeing them achieve the 205-run target. Pacers Yudhvir Singh, Umar Nazir and Auqib Nabi shared 19 of the 20 Mumbai wickets in the match.

“Their fast-bowling unit, we saw their videos. I thought their bowling unit has been doing really well, bowling in tight areas. I thought they read the conditions well. Frankly, we didn’t expect that ball would seam that much, but obviously they bowled well,” Mumbai skipper Ajinkya Rahane said.

Gill finds form

Punjab skipper Gill would be disappointed as his second-innings hundred didn’t make any material difference to the match result. Gill played the sole hand as his team folded up for 213, handing an innings and 207-run win to Karnataka. But the hundred will hold him in good stead for future India assignments. The India No.3 played the waiting game during his first fifty runs when Karnataka tried attacking fields with the ball reversing. Later, the batting star got into groove, and even after completing the ton looked good for more. However, an umpiring error saw his innings end on 102.

At Thiruvananthapuram, Rajat Patidar, another India aspirant, stroked an impressive 92 for Madhya Pradesh to set Kerala a stiff 336-run target. Kerala, needing 335 runs on the final day with 9 wickets in hand, are chasing a win to boost their knockout chances.