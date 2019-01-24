Ranji Trophy: Umesh Yadav picks 7 as reigning champions Vidarbha take control of semi-final against Kerala

Reigning Ranji Trophy champions Vidarbha have drawn first blood in their crucial semi-final tie against Kerala. Pace bowler Umesh Yadav produced a hostile spell on a spicy track in Wayanad as he picked up 7 wickets to help the holders scuttle a buoyant Kerala out for just 106 in the first innings.

The performance from Yadav comes on the heels of his ‘man of the match’ showing in the quarter-final, which saw the paceman pick 9 wickets in the match against Uttarakhand. Umesh’s addition to the team for the knock-outs has been a huge boost for the holders who are loking to win their second title in a row.

The stage was set for the paceman after skipper Faiz Fazal won an important toss and put the hosts in to bat. The pitch is a difficult one to bat on and that was evident in Kerala’s quarter-final against Gujarat too.

Kerala captain Sachin Baby (22) was the only top order batsman to get into double figures while Vishno Vinod scored an unbeaten combative 37 to help Kerala get into the triple figures.

