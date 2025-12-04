Ravi Shastri fires fresh ultimatum, tells BCCI to stop needling Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma: ‘Agar in dono ka dimaag…’

Ravi Shastri is a mood. In the commentary box, at the presentation ceremony and during his time as head coach of the Indian team between 2017 and 2021. Besides his presence in the team, which saw his baritone voice put players in their places, Shastri was always a welcome sight whenever India won a game. Some of his gems will stand the test of time, rest assured, and the fact that with time, he even acknowledged some of the drunk memes targetted at him, to the extent that he borderline even enjoyed them, tells you why Shastri remains one of the most colourful characters in world cricket, let alone India. From left: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri(BCCI)

Then again, when it’s serious business, one glimpse of Shastri can make you shake in your boots. With endless talks around Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Shastri, who has not shied away from sharing his two cents about their future, for a chance, fired a serious warning at the BCCI. Without naming anyone, Shastri’s message was clear: don’t mess with Ro-Ko. Reminding the world whose Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma really are, Shastri hinted that cornering them for a personal agenda is like shooting yourself in the foot.

“These two are grandfathers. White-ball giants, toh aise players ke saath aap masti mat karo yaar (don’t needle them). Agar unka dimaag theek ho gaya na, and sahi button dabaaye na, sab aaju-baaju nikal jayenge (If their brains get fixed and they press the right button, everyone will run for cover,” Shastri said in a teaser video from his interview released by Prabhat Khabar.

A very important part of that teaser summed up the tension between Ro-Ko and those trying to sideline them. When the interview asked, ‘Who are these people having ‘masti’ with them?' Shastri simply said, “The ones who want to”. While previously, Shastri had always taken the safer side, insisting that Kohli and Rohit would only play in the 2027 World Cup if their bodies and form held up, this time around, the 62-year-old sounded entirely different. Shastri had even said that it won’t be easy for Kohli and Rohit to last until the African safari two years from now, with more youngsters knocking loudly on the door of the selectors’ door. However, this fresh take promises to come as music to every Ro-Ko fan’s ear.

‘Can't buy experience in the market’

"You can’t buy experience from the market outside. One is a master chaser, the other one has three double centuries in ODI cricket,” he added, indirectly calling Kohli and Rohit irreplaceable.

Who else but the BCCI has the power over Kohli and Rohit?

Kohli and Rohit continue to make headlines in Indian cricket, as does the BCCI, and more importantly, the other two individuals – head coach Gautam Gambhir and chairman of selectors, Ajit Agarkar – who reportedly aren’t getting along too well with Ro-Ko. A Dainik Jagran recently reported that conversations between Rohit and Agarkar hit a dead-end in Australia, while Gambhir and Kohli, too, aren’t getting along like before. Visuals of their cold exchange after the 1st ODI in Ranchi surfaced online, only adding weight to this theory. Besides, Kohli’s decision to play the Vijay Hazare Trophy strengthens the BCCI’s stance that both he and Rohit must feature in domestic cricket if they wish to continue in ODIs and stay in contention for the 2027 World Cup in South Africa.