Shastri's Rohit Sharma fear dismissed with sharp 'Virat Kohli' comparison: ‘Not enough data to prove his success…’

India captain Rohit Sharma has been encouraged to return to the opening spot in the playing XI for the third Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia in Gabba, which will begin on Saturday, following a lean run of form. However, amid the outside noise, former national selector Devang Gandhi dismissed the need for a change in India's batting strategy as he compared Rohit to Virat Kohli.

With KL Rahul having impressed as Rohit's replacement in Perth at the top of the order, the management decided to slot the 37-year-old, who was on paternity break during the series opener last month, at No. 6 in Adelaide. However, Rohit returned with scores of 3 and 6 across two innings in the pink ball Test.

Following the second Test, where India lost by 10 wickets, former India head coach Ravi Shastri, speaking to the broadcasters, said that he wants Rohit to open in Brisbane as he looks too subdued in the middle-order.

"That's the reason I want him at the top. That's where he can be aggressive and expressive. Just thought he was a little too subdued, just seeing his body language," Shastri said.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar echoed the same sentiment, reminded that Rahul would have batted at No. 6 had Rohit played in Perth.

“He should return to his regular spot. We should remember why Rahul had opened. He did that because Rohit Sharma was not available for the first Test. I can understand why they kept him as an opener in the second Test, he had a 200-plus partnership with Jaiswal.” he said on ‘Sports Talk’.

“But now that he couldn’t score this Test, I feel Rahul should go back to No. 5 or No.6 and Rohit Sharma should open. If Rohit scores quickly in the beginning, then he can score a big century also later,” he added.

'There isn't enough data to prove Rohit's success...'

Gandhi, however, dismissed the theory on Rohit's batting position as he compared his and Kohli's batting stance. He also reckoned that Rohit hasn't played enough Tests in SENA countries as an opener to prove that he is more successful in such conditions as an opener.

"Just compare Rohit and Virat Kohli's stance. Rohit has a wider stance and his stride won't be big. Virat has a narrow stance and hence the front foot stride is that pronounced as you witness.

"Coming to Rohit's batting position, No. 6 is correct call by team management. There isn't enough data in SENA countries to suggest that he has had tremendous success as an opener," he told PTI.

Rohit has played 46 innings in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) countries, with an average a shade less than 30. However, as an opener in these conditions, his average shoots up to 37.8 in 20 innings, thanks mainly to the successful English summer of 2021. Four of those innings came during the 2020/21 tour of Australia, where he scored 26, 52, 44 and 7, across Sydney and Brisbane.