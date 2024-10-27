Ravi Shastri's 'food for thought' take after Gambhir suffers 1st Test series defeat as head coach: 'It's never easy...'

Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri has lent his support to Gautam Gambhir, after Rohit Sharma and co, suffered a home Test series loss against New Zealand. In the second Test at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune, Tom Latham-led Kiwis managed to defeat India by 113 runs to gain an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. As soon as the final wicket fell, Ravi Shastri who was on commentary at that time, came in support of Gambhir, saying it is "never easy being a coach of a team that has a big following." Gautam Gambhir and Ravi Shastri

On Day 3 of the second Test, India were asked to chase down a total of 359. Yashasvi Jaiswal gave a glimmer of hope as he played a quickfire 77-run knock, but his dismissal put an end to all hopes, paving the way for a New Zealand win.

As soon as Ravindra Jadeja's wicket fell and New Zealand achieved a famous win, Ravi Shastri said, "New Zealand have beaten them (India) handsomely in both the Test matches. It's food for thought."

"He (Gambhir) has just taken over the job. It's never easy being coach of a team that has such a big following. It's still early days in his career as a coach. But he'll soon learn," he added.

New Zealand create history

This is the first time in the last 12 years that India have suffered a home Test series loss. This is also New Zealand's first Test series win in India and their first overseas series win ever since the beginning of World Test Championship (WTC) in 2019.

Speaking of the second Test between India and New Zealand, the latter put up 259 in the first innings and then the visitors bundled out Rohit Sharma and co for just 156, gaining a 103-run lead. Spinner Mitchell Santner, who finished as the Player of the Match, was the pick of the bowlers, with a seven-wicket haul in the first innings.

In the second innings, the Kiwis added 255 runs and set India a target of 359 to save the series. The home side started off the chase in a positive manner but could not continue with their aggressive ways as a batting collapse cost them the match.

Santner, once again was the wrecker-in-chief, bagging a six-wicket haul as India were bundled out for 245, losing the match by 113 runs, and the series.

India and New Zealand will now square off in the third and final Test, set to begin on November 1 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.