RCB shown no mercy after their three newest recruits from England incur horror fate in 1st India T20I

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), on Wednesday was shown no mercy by fans on social media as three of their newest recruits for the 2025 edition of the tournament incurred a horror fate during the 1st T20I match between India and England in Kolkata. England's Liam Livingstone walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal during the first Twenty20 international cricket match between India and England at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on January 22(AFP)

RCB picked 18 players during the IPL mega auction last November in Jeddah, while using the Right To Match card for another. Eight of those players were overseas, of which three are from England. All those English players featured in the opening T20I match of the five-game series against India on Wednesday, and managed just seven runs among themselves.

England opener Phil Salt, who was signed for INR 11.50 crore, was dismissed for a three-ball duck by Arshdeep Singh in the first over of the match after India opted to bowl first at the Eden Gardens. Liam Livingstone, who was roped in for INR 8.75 crore at the auction, was also dismissed for a duck, by Varun Chakravarthy, while Jacob Bethell, who as well struggled against the spinner, was cleaned up by Hardik Pandya for 7 off 14. The latter was picked for INR 2.6 crore at the auction.

Here is how social media reacted…

Spinners help India fold England for 132

The experts found it quite surprising when India picked three spinners on the Eden Gardens track, which was reckoned to favour fast bowler. To top that off, India also benched Mohammed Shami for the match, which sparked fitness concerns with a month left before the start of the Champions Trophy.

However, it was the tweakers who helped India bundle England for 132 in Kolkata as the trio of Chakravarthy, Axar Patel and Ravi Bishnoi picked five wickets among themselves at less than a run a ball rate, while the pacers snared four wickets at close to eight runs of economy rate.

England captain Jos Buttler was their only standout batter, having smashed 68 off 44, laced with eight boundaries and two sixes.,