'Ridiculous': Ravi Shastri absolutely livid as India 'made to wait 45 minutes' to celebrate Asia Cup win over Pakistan

Ravi Shastri, the former India all-rounder and head coach, tore into the Asia Cup 2025 organisers after Suryakumar Yadav's team were made to “wait 45 minutes” at the post-match presentation after the conclusion of the final against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Tilak Varma's unbeaten 69-run knock off 53 balls saw India over the line with five wickets in hand and two balls to spare. As a result of this win, India registered their ninth Asia Cup win, the most by any team. Ravi Shastri calls out organisers after India were made to wait “45 minutes”(Sony Liv Screengrab/AFP)

However, the real drama unfolded after the game as the presentation ceremony took almost 45 minutes to get underway. The Indian camp refused to accept the trophy from ACC head Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and an Interior Minister in the Pakistan government.

Despite the ceremony getting off to a delayed start, Naqvi was seen present on the presentation dias, sporting a poker face as he refrained from having a smile. The ACC head also did not give away any awards as he looked on when the runners-up medals were being handed out to Pakistan players. He just made his presence felt during a photo-op with Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha when he was handed the runners-up cheque of USD 75,000 (Roughly INR 66.75 lakh).

The ceremony concluded prematurely, with former New Zealand pacer Simon Doull announcing that India would not receive their winners' medals. Naqvi then quickly got down from the stage and made his way out of the stadium. He seemingly took the trophy away with him, and it's unclear when India will get its hands on it.

Shastri, who was involved in a live discussion with former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram, went on a rant. He couldn't understand why the players were made to wait to celebrate after a hard-fought win.

“The players are being made to wait to lift the trophy and for the presentation ceremony to happen. This is ridiculous. The crowd is ready, they are making noise,” Shastri said during the post-match discussion on the Sony Sports Network.

'The game is worthy of a final, then you hang around for 45 minutes after the close of the game, still not knowing what's happening. Ridiculous," he added.

India defeat Pakistan by five wickets in the Asia Cup 2025 final

Chasing 147 in the summit clash, India found itself in a spot of bother at 20/3, but Tilak Varma produced one of the greatest innings under pressure, playing an unbeaten 69-run knock, taking India over the line.

Tilak also found support from Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube as the two batters chipped in with handy knocks of 24 and 33. The match-winning runs were hit by Rinku Singh as he hit a boundary off the first ball he faced in the tournament.

Earlier, Pakistan collapsed from 113/1 to 146 all out in the 20th over. Kuldeep Yadav was the main bowler for India as he returned with four wickets, dismissing Saim Ayub, Salman Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Faheem Ashraf.