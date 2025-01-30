Rinku Singh declared fit, 'ready to play' in 4th T20I vs England: Who will India star replace?

India received a major boost on Thursday ahead of the fourth T20I against England at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune as the team's assistant coach, Ryan Ten Doeschate, declared batter Rinku Singh fit for the match. India's Abhishek Sharma, center, is seen with Rinku Singh, left, after the former hurt his ankle during a practice session ahead of the second T20I cricket match between India and England(PTI)

Rinku had missed the second and third T20I of the series against England owing to a back spasm. While the hosts won the second game by just two wickets, riding to a stellar half-century knock from Tilak Varma, their aim to seal the series in the third tie, Rajkot on Tuesday, went in vain as Adil Rashid wreaked havoc to hand England a 26-run win.

Rinku has, however, recovered, thus adding to India's firepower down the order. "Rinku Singh is fit. He will be ready to go tomorrow," said the Dutchman, who joined the Indian camp in the new role last September.

Who will Rinku Singh replace?

His back spasm saw the head coach, Gautam Gambhir, back Dhruv Jurel for the two matches. He batted at No. 5 in the second tie, but was pushed to No. 7 in the third game, as he looked out of place in the format. He scored just six runs across the two games as the team management was criticised over Jurel's batting position.

With Rinku back, India are expected to replace him with Jurel. However, the KKR star himself has been going through a tough phase in international cricket.

Rinku earned a place in the Indian team after smashing 474 runs in 14 games for KKR in IPL 2023. However, under Gambhir's mentorship in the last IPL season, he faced just 70 balls across the tournament, managing 168 runs. It was this reason why Shivam Dube, with his bowling abilities, was backed for the T20 World Cup over him.

With Indian middle-order struggling against Adil Rashid, Gambhir could pick Dube for the 4th T20I, or try a third option in Ramandeep Singh, who also looks exciting as a finisher and is a better seamer than Dube. But even he is untested against quality pace attack.