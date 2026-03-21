Rinku Singh flagged as concern for KKR ahead of IPL 2026: ‘He must maintain his standard’

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan raised concerns over Rinku Singh’s dip in form, suggesting it could become a concern for Kolkata Knight Riders heading into the new season. Rinku, who was part of India’s T20 World Cup-winning squad, endured a quiet tournament and failed to leave his usual mark as a finisher. He scored just 24 runs in five innings and also lost his spot in the XI in the final stage of the tournament. Rinku Singh has been going through a lean patch. (PTI)

KKR already face pressure after missing out on the playoffs last year, with their decisions at the auction drawing criticism. The move to release Shreyas Iyer and later hand the captaincy to Ajinkya Rahane raised eyebrows, especially since he wasn’t their primary target.

Pathan also reflected on Rinku's dip after a breakthrough 2023 season, pointing out how inconsistent opportunities and a decline in returns have raised questions over his role and impact in the current setup.

“Then there is Rinku Singh. We will have to see how much opportunity he gets to play. His 2023 season was outstanding. He scored 400-450 runs with a strike rate of 150. But after that, his performance dipped, and many times he didn’t get enough opportunities," Pathan said on his YouTube channel.

Also Read - Pujara warns of ‘fired-up’ Shubman Gill in IPL 2026 after T20 World Cup snub: ‘If he has a good season, he’ll…'

Rinku's 2023 season saw him score 474 runs in 14 innings at an average of 59.25 and a strike rate of 149.52, with four fifties. However, since then, he has scored just 374 runs in 22 innings at an average of 23.37, with a best score of 38*.

"Rinku Singh couldn’t fully capitalise on the chances he got at T20 World Cup" The former India all-rounder went on to stress that Rinku now needs to make better use of the chances he gets, adding that his inability to capitalise consistently has become a concern for KKR heading into the season.

“He will have to maintain his standard and maximise the opportunities he gets. Even in the World Cup, he played five matches, but he couldn’t fully capitalise on the chances he got. This is another problem that Kolkata needs to rectify, and Rinku Singh is one of them.,” he added

Adding to their concerns, the form of key players like Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine hasn’t been at its best, leaving the team with several issues to address ahead of the upcoming season.