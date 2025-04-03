Menu Explore
Rishabh Pant least bothered by INR 27 crore tag, carrying last year's baggage, missing smile hints at deeper struggles

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 03, 2025 01:56 PM IST

Rishabh Pant's struggles have nothing to do with the expectations of a huge price tag, but something else, reckons Piyush Chawla.

It's not easy being Rishabh Pant at the moment. Brought for 27 crore by Lucknow Super Giants at the IPL mega auction 2025 last year in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Pant became the costliest player in the history of the Indian Premier League. However, his performances thus far can only be bracketed as sub-par, at best. With scores of 0, 15 and 2, Pant, the batter and captain, has been off-colour. It's still the early days in the IPL; hence, passing a judgment wouldn't be fair, but in Pant's case, it seems the troubles run deep. His dropping shoulders, batting woes and captaincy instincts make him appear vulnerable. Besides, the fact that he has been pulled up twice by LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka after defeats to Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings hasn't helped either.

Rishabh Pant looks lost(AFP)
Rishabh Pant looks lost(AFP)

So, what's ailing Pant? Piyush Chawla reckons it's not the expectations of a heavy price pulling him down, but the fact that he is not in form is the primary cause of Pant's concern. Pant hasn't been in the greatest of nicks since last year. Barring a century against Bangladesh in his comeback Tests, Pant struggled against New Zealand at home and in Australia. Furthermore, Pant is no longer a certainty in India's T20I and ODI XI. All these factors have combined to throw Pant off his game, reckons the leg-spinner.

"Knowing Rishabh Pant, I don't think it's the price tag that's affecting him. However, he is currently not in the best of form. He has been out of the Indian white-ball circuit, and coming into this tournament as the captain of a franchise, there were high expectations of him - A lot happened last year, and naturally, a lot was expected from him this season," Chawla said on JioHotstar.

Also Read: LSG told 'do something about Rishabh Pant' after flop show leads to Sanjiv Goenka confrontation

How to know if Rishabh Pant is in his best spirits

A big indication of Pant's mental state can be gauged by how he's behaving when keeping behind the stumps. An ideal Pant would jump, hop and chatter away. That's when the litmus test turns green. However, it's when Pant is not himself that causes worries, and for LSG, that seems to be the case in IPL 2025. Pant is awfully quiet behind the stumps despite being the captain. His manner of dismissals – getting out caught in obvious ways when he could have played the ball anywhere else indicates that it's all in Pant's head.

"Unfortunately, both his team's campaign and his personal form haven't started well. His dismissal today was particularly disappointing - it was a ball that could have been put away anywhere, yet he found the fielder at short fine leg. His reaction afterwards that knowing smile, suggested he is aware he's going through a rough patch where things just aren't going his way," added Chawla.

With a huge chunk of matches remaining, LSG would want Pant to fire before it gets too late. LSG spent a fortune on him after releasing KL Rahul, so obviously, a lot is on the line. When Pant and Goenka appeared together to announce their captain, big statements were made. It's time they come true of LSG are to bury the ghost of their 7th-place finish from last year and go all the way.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL 2025 Schedule along with RCB vs GT Live Score all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
