Rishabh Pant reveals reason for 'irritation' among Indian players ahead of Lord's Test: 'It has never happened to me'

India vice-captain Rishabh Pant didn’t hold back when asked about the Dukes ball being used in the ongoing Test series against England, joining a chorus of dissatisfaction from within the Indian camp. Days after Shubman Gill flagged concerns about the ball losing shape far too quickly, Pant echoed the sentiment and added a touch of humour, even while calling for the standardisation of the gauges used. London: India's Vice Captain Rishabh Pant addresses a press conference ahead of the third test cricket match between India and England(PTI)

“The gauge (to measure the balls) should be the same (whether it’s Dukes or Kookaburra). But it would be better if it was smaller (laughs)," Pant said in the press conference.

"The balls are giving so much trouble,” he added. The wicketkeeper-batter, who has been vocal on-field and off, sounded visibly annoyed with how erratic the red ball has behaved across the two Tests so far.

“What I’ve seen, the ball is getting de-shaped too much. That has never happened like this to me. It’s definitely irritating for the players because every ball plays differently. When it becomes softer, sometimes it’s not doing too much,” Pant said, explaining how bowlers are struggling to extract any purchase once the early shine wears off.

The shape issues have led to repeated interruptions with bowlers and captains often walking up to the umpires requesting ball changes, a rare frequency for an England summer. With the contest quickly tilting in favour of batters post the new-ball spell, the Dukes' long-standing reputation for consistent seam movement is taking a visible hit.

Pant on bowling combination

India had gone with three pacers and two spinners in the second Test at Edgbaston, a combination that worked well in their thumping 336-run win. But Pant remained tight-lipped on team selection for the third Test at Lord’s.

“We will get to know by tomorrow whether it would be 3-1 or 3-2. When you see the wicket two days, sometimes it changes the colour, the moisture will become less also,” he said.

Pant maintained a firm stance on pitch conditions at Lord’s, which are expected to be slightly livelier than the flat decks in Leeds and Birmingham.

“Whatever the condition is given to us, we are fine with it. We don’t want to think about what the opposition is thinking. Are they changing their plan or not,” said the Indian vice-captain