Rivalry scars and Bangladesh pact: U19 World Cup trigger exposes Pakistan’s calculated India boycott – Report

Tensions between the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have been simmering for weeks, ever since Bangladesh were ejected from the T20 World Cup, a decision Pakistan viewed as a clear act of injustice by the apex body. PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi publicly called out the ICC, stating that Pakistan would review its participation in the tournament as a show of solidarity with Bangladesh and its cricket supporters.

The final call was placed in the Pakistan government’s court, with an official announcement expected on Monday (February 2). However, speculation ended a day earlier. On Sunday night, the government cleared the team to travel to Sri Lanka for the T20 World Cup but instructed the players not to take the field for the Group A clash against India on February 15 in Colombo, a symbolic protest against the ICC’s stance on Bangladesh.

ALSO READ: Pakistan’s boycott nothing but a hollow threat to ICC; strong chance they’ll play India in marquee T20 World Cup clash Amid the fallout and looming sanctions, which could range from financial penalties to a possible suspension from the tournament, a report in Dainik Jagran revealed the internal factors that shaped Pakistan’s decision to boycott the India match.

One of the key factors cited was the weight of rivalry scars. India have long dominated the head-to-head record against Pakistan in ICC white-ball tournaments. Across ODI and T20 World Cups and the Champions Trophy, India hold a staggering 17–5 edge in 22 encounters. In World Cups alone, the record reads 14–1 in ODIs and 7–1 in T20s. The report claimed the boycott was, in part, an attempt to “save” Pakistan from “continued humiliation” on the global stage.

The second factor highlighted was Pakistan’s diplomatic alignment with Bangladesh. Following the BCB’s outreach during its standoff with the ICC, PCB reportedly extended support by writing to the council and even offered to host Bangladesh’s group matches.

A third motivation, according to the report, was the desire to project Pakistan as administratively India’s biggest rival in global cricket, beyond just on-field competition.

The most telling element, however, was the timing. The report revealed that the Pakistan government strategically delayed its announcement until after the Pakistan U19 side had been knocked out of the U19 World Cup, following their do-or-die Super Six defeat to India. Had the decision been announced earlier, the report noted, questions would have arisen over Pakistan agreeing to face India at the U19 level while refusing to do so in the senior men’s T20 World Cup.