Watch: Rohit Sharma mouths words, hangs his head back; Virat Kohli, Jadeja in shock as Usman Khawaja survives using DRS

It was 7-8 minutes of complete chaos, of the good kind if you are an Indian fan, that set up the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Delhi. It came right at the fag end of the first session on Friday. For the better part of the session, Australia rode their luck, mixed caution with aggression to keep the Indian bowlers at bay but Ravichandran Ashwin changed everything in one over by picking up the wickets of Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith in one over.

Ashwin trapped Labuschagne LBW in the fourth ball of the over. The umpire ruled it in favour of the right-hander but Ashwin was confident and asked his captain Rohit Sharma to go for the review. That proved the right decision as replays showed the ball pitching in line and hitting the stumps.

Smith lasted only two balls as Ashwin got one to go with the angle and get the outside edge of the Australian great. He was dismissed for a two-ball duck as India came roaring back in the Test match.

The session would have been well and truly India's had Usman Khawaja not survived using DRS. In the first ball of the next over, Ravindra Jadeja got one to zip through the track and hit Khawaja, who tried to turn to the on-side, on the pads. Umpire Michael Gough put his finger up straightaway. The left-hander was perhaps to opt for DRS, which is generally the indication that the batter may have gotten a bat.

That wasn't the case but Khawaj still survived as the ball pitched a shade outside the line of the leg stump. He got a single soon after to complete a well-deserved half-century.

But the moment the replays showed the ball pitching just outside the leg stump, the reaction from the Indian camp was brilliant. Jadeja, Rohit and Kohli were all left disappointed as they expected another wicket.

This was after Khawaja and David Warner (15) added 50 runs for the opening stand as the visiting team gave a better account of themselves after skipper Pat Cummins opted to bat first.

While Mohammed Shami (1/31 in 6 overs) erred in length during his first three-over spell from the Old Pavilion End, Siraj bowled quickly and hurried both Warner and Khawaja with pace and bounce.

Warner's slowed-down reflexes cause him trouble with Siraj rattling him with quick deliveries. Warner got hit on the elbow, which required medical attention and then on the head, which required an on-field concussion test.

Having been softened up by Siraj, skipper Rohit Sharma changed Shami's end and brought him from the Delhi Gate side.

Having pushed him on the backfoot, Shami went wide of the crease and angled one in, forcing Warner to jab at it and the regulation catch was accepted by keeper Kona Bharat.

