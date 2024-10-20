Rohit Sharma and Co. aim for 2004 repeat in Bengaluru as New Zealand stand on verge of history

Rohit Sharma-led Team India face an uphill battle as they look to defend 107 against New Zealand in the ongoing first Test at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Rohit Sharma would be looking for some inspiration and do the unthinkable. If the hosts indeed go on to win this Test, it would be one of their most famous victories, considering the side was bowled out for just 46 in the first innings. If the hosts are looking for some inspiration, they need to look at what the Rahul Dravid-led side had managed to achieve in 2004. Bengaluru: India�s captain Rohit Sharma and others on the ground after bad light stopped play on the fourth day of the first test cricket match between India and New Zealand, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) (PTI10_19_2024_000339B)(PTI)

Rahul Dravid, the stand-in captain, at that time, led India to a famous win against Australia at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. And you what's uncanny? India had defended the score of 107, the same score, that the current Indian lineup needs to defend against New Zealand.

The 2004 Test between India and Australia lasted three days as spinners from both sides wreaked havoc. You can imagine the state of the pitch that even Michael Clarke returned with figures of 9-6 in the second innings.

In the final innings, Australia were set a target of 107, but the visitors folded for just 93, inside 31 overs. Matthew Hayden was the top scorer for Australia as he scored 24 runs.

For India, the spin trio of Harbhajan Singh, Murali Kartik, and Anil Kumble, were the wreakers in chief as they took nine wickets amongst themselves. Harbhajan returned with five wickets while Murali Kartik and Anil Kumble took three wickets, and one, respectively.

Talking about the same game, India were bowled out for 104 in the first innings. Australia then folded for 203 in their innings, gaining a lead of 99 runs. Owing to a 69-run knock by VVS Laxman in the second innings, India posted 205 runs, setting a target of 107 for Australia.

India and New Zealand look to brave Bengaluru rain

Both India and New Zealand are looking at a famous win. If the BlackCaps go on to register a victory, then it would be their first Test win on Indian soil after 36 years. Their last victory in India had come in 1988.

However, rain is expected to play spoilsport on the final day of the Test match. Stumps were called early on Day 4, and play on the final day is expected to witness a delayed start due to morning showers.

However, Bengaluru drainage is one of the best in the world, so as soon it stops raining, one can expect the play to begin in a jiffy.

Talking about the ongoing Test between India and New Zealand, the hosts posted 462 runs in the second innings, owing to Sarfaraz Khan's 150-run knock, and Rishabh Pant's 99-run innings. Rohit Sharma and co were looking extremely well till the tea time, however, constant loss of wickets, wrapped up the innings early, and New Zealand were given a target of 107.

Jasprit Bumrah made the ball talk in the final session. However, just four balls into the innings, umpires called bad light, and subsequent showers, meant play had to be called early.