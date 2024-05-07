Rohit Sharma breaks down in MI dressing room, shattered Indian captain's visuals send shockwaves

Concerns about Rohit Sharma's form in T20 cricket remained on Monday despite Mumbai Indians' seven-wicket win against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium. Rohit's poor run of form, since smashing that century against Chennai Super Kings, continued, leaving the fans worried with India slated to begin their T20 World Cup campaign in a month's time. And it seems that the forgettable run has left Rohit shattered as well as the former MI captain was seen dispirited in the dressing room after his dismissal for just four runs. Rohit Sharma was dismissed for just four runs against SRH

Rohit, who was removed from captaincy owing to his diminishing returns with the bat in T20 cricket, amassed 297 runs in his first seven innings this season, which included a 49 against Delhi Capitals and an unbeaten 105 against CSK, both at home. However, in his next five matches, he managed only 34 runs, which included four single-digit scores.

In the match against Sunrisers in Mumbai, Rohit was dismissed by a length delivery from opposition skipper Pat Cummins. He looked to play it off his hips and flick it over square, but he hurried into the shot and ended up getting a leading edge, sending the ball high into the sky. Wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen comfortably grabbed it to complete the dismissal.

Rohit was disgruntled at his dismissal for yet another low score as he walked back to the pavilion with his head down. The cameras later caught him almost teary-eyed in the MI dressing room.

Social media was abuzz with images and videos of Rohit breaking down inside the MI dressing room

Heading into the game against Sunrisers, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra reckoned that Rohit lost his rhythm after making a strong start to the season, which has left him quite concerned with the T20 World Cup just round the corner.

"I am first focusing on Rohit Sharma because in the last four games - Rajasthan, Delhi, Lucknow and the last game here vs KKR - I think his highest score is probably 11. This does not go well. He had a good start to the tournament, 300-325 runs were scored, struck a century as well at this ground but after that, he has just fallen off the radar. You don't want that," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

Rohit will still get two more chances in IPL 2024 to find his form before Indian players leave for the USA, where they will play their opening game on June 5 against Ireland.