 Rohit Sharma dispatches Mark Wood's 151kph bullet for six
Rohit Sharma dispatches Mark Wood's 151kph bullet for disdainful six, Suryakumar Yadav's post sums up jaw-dropping hit

Rohit Sharma dispatches Mark Wood's 151kph bullet for disdainful six, Suryakumar Yadav's post sums up jaw-dropping hit

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 07, 2024 08:26 PM IST

Rohit Sharma remained unbeaten on 52 at the end of the first day's play in Dharamsala

Team India were in total command of the proceedings on Day 1 of the fifth and final Test of the series against England, bundling the visitors out for just 218 in the first innings in Dharamsala. India, then, concluded the day's play at 135-1, trailing England by only 83 runs. Skipper Rohit Sharma, unbeaten on 52, and Shubman Gill, on 26, remained steadfast at the crease after Yashasvi Jaiswal's promising innings ended at 57.

India's skipper Rohit Sharma plays a shot on Day 1 of the 5th Test match against England, at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, in Dharamsala on Thursday (BCCI-X)
India's skipper Rohit Sharma plays a shot on Day 1 of the 5th Test match against England, at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, in Dharamsala on Thursday (BCCI-X)

Rohit was impressive from ball one of the Indian innings, and showcased his trademark prowess by effortlessly dispatching a fierce delivery from Mark Wood over the boundary ropes for a massive six. Wood's delivery clocked an impressive 151.2 kmph, but Rohit's exceptional timing allowed him to execute the shot with finesse.

Also read Rohit Sharma shows no mercy to Jonny Bairstow playing his 100th Test: 'Isko toh kuch bhi daal'

Watch the six here:

Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit's teammate from both Mumbai Indians and the Indian team, was left in awe by Rohit's colossal pull shot against Wood's rapid delivery. Taking to his official X account, Suryakumar wrote, “Rohit Sharma and Pull shot.”

Earlier, the opening duo of Rohit and Yashasvi Jaiswal formed a solid 104-run partnership before the latter fell for 57. Shubman Gill then joined Rohit at the crease, adding to India's commanding position.

Rohit, in a sheer display of class and resilience, notched up his 18th Test half-century while also surpassing the 1000-run mark as India's Test captain, a milestone achieved by only ten Indian captains before him.

The stellar performance by India's spinners continued to dominate the narrative, with left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav picking a five-wicket haul and Ravichandran Ashwin, in his landmark 100th Test, claiming four wickets. For England, Zak Crawley was the top-scorer with 78 runs, but his dismissal triggered a batting collapse for the visitors.

With India already leading the series 3-1, they aim to secure a comprehensive victory to bolster their position in the World Test Championship standings.

Thursday, March 07, 2024
