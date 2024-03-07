Rohit Sharma shows no mercy to Jonny Bairstow playing his 100th Test: 'Isko toh kuch bhi daal'

It wasn't just Ravichandran Ashwin, who was playing his 100th Test match of his career on Friday at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. For England, Jonny Bairstow reached the milestone figure, becoming the 78th cricketer in history and 17th for England, joining his captain Ben Stokes, who played his 100th Test in Rajkot earlier last month against India. However, India captain Rohit Sharma showed no mercy to the England veteran when he walked into bat on Day 1 of the fifth and final Test series. India captain Rohit Sharma brutally trolls Jonny Bairstow

Bairstow made his way to the crease in the 38th over of the opening innings in Dharamsala after England opted to bat first. Kuldeep Yadav had just dismissed in-form batter Zak Crawley with a ripper of a delivery, reducing the visitors to three down for 137 runs. As Bairstow was having a word with former England captain Joe Root, the stump mic caught Rohit having a word with the close-in fielders on the dismissal of Crawley and the two other England batters, when the India captain indirectly trolled Bairstow saying: “Isko toh kuch bhi daal (Bowl him any delivery).”

Bairstow's stay lasted only 18 deliveries as the England batter's poor run of form in the series against India continued with a dismissal for just 29 runs. And with that, Indian spinners sparked a dramatic collapse of the visiting side.

England lost their last seven wickets for just 43 runs with Kuldeep completing a five-wicket haul at the venue where he had made his Test debut seven years back, while Ashwin cleaned up the lower order to fold the tourists for just 218 runs.

Indian opening pair of Rohit and Yashasvi Jaiswal then stitched a 104-run stand, where the latter completed his fourth career fifty, amassed 700 runs in the series and reached the milestone of 1000 runs in his Test career. Shortly after Jaiswal's dismissal, Rohit notched up his fifty, and remained unbeaten in a 31-run stand for the second wicket as India reduced the first-innings deficit to 83 runs.