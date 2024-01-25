Rohit Sharma explains reason for picking Axar over Kuldeep in IND vs ENG 1st Test as 'Virat Kohli' factor revealed

Team India made their comeback to Test cricket with the first match of the series against England in Hyderabad. The visiting captain, Ben Stokes, chose to bat after announcing the playing XI on the eve of the test on Wednesday. The selection surprised many as England opted for three spinners along with part-timer Joe Root, with only one pacer, Mark Wood, included in the lineup. Meanwhile, Indian captain Rohit Sharma confirmed the Indian XI during the toss, with Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Axar Patel leading the spin attack. Rohit Sharma explained the reason behind Axar Patel's selection over Kuldeep Yadav in the 1st Test(PTI)

Ashwin and Jadeja were confirmed as starters for the first Test, generating intense speculation over the third spinner spot between Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav. Opinions leaned towards Axar's selection due to his superior batting credentials, and it appears that was the team management's thought process, too.

Axar, known for his impressive performances in home Tests, got the nod ahead of the left-armer Kuldeep in Hyderabad, but Rohit Sharma emphasized that it wasn't an easy decision for the side.

“It was a tough one (to leave out Kuldeep Yadav), and we thought a lot about it. Axar, whenever he has played, he has done well and bats really well in these conditions. He gives his batting depth as well. He got some really good score the last time we played against Australia. Probably the reason we went with Axar,” Rohit said during the toss.

Former India spinner and bowling great Anil Kumble also found reason in Axar's inclusion over Kuldeep, stating that the absence of Virat Kohli must have added to Rohit's worries over the side's batting depth in the opening Test. Kohli withdrew from the first two Tests of the series, citing personal reasons.

“This surface is more suitable to Kuldeep Yadav, it's not a grand turner. But it will certainly spin. Axar gives you a bit of a batting depth, and also because of his success against England. He bowls wicket-to-wicket. One can turn, one can go straight,” said Kumble on JioCinema.

“Yes, Virat's absence certainly put some pressure on Rohit Sharma. This is the first game after 12 years when you don't have (Cheteshwar) Pujara, Kohli, (Ajinkya) Rahane in XI. It certainly put some pressure on Rohit.”