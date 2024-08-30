Rohit Sharma gets warning bell from Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina before India vs Bangladesh Tests

Bangladesh have defeated India in a Test but that doesn't mean they can't, is what former cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina have reminded Rohit Sharma and Co before they start their home season with a two-match Test series against the neighbours on September 19. India's skipper Rohit Sharma has been warned by former cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina ahead of the two-match India vs Bangladesh Test series(BCCI-X)

One thing is for sure: Bangladesh won't be short of confidence. Despite all the turmoil and political turbulence back home, their cricketers put up a historic show against a lacklustre Pakistan side to register their first-ever Test victory over them in the series opener in Rawalpindi last week.

Mushfiqur Rahim was the hero, with a patient knock of 191. It enabled Bangladesh to take a healthy first-innings lead despite Pakistan putting nearly 450 runs on the board. Mushfiqur was ably supported by Shadman Islam, Litton Das and Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who struck impressive fifties.

In the second innings, Miraz and Shakib Al Hasan combined to pick seven wickets and bowl Pakistan out for 146. Zakir Hasan and Shadman Islam then made no mistake to knock off the 30-run target with 10 wickets in hand.

Raina, Harbhajan say Bangladesh should not be taken likely

Raina and Harbhajan believe the same players can hurt India next month.

"Now, a team for Tests will be formed. Top players playing Duleep Trophy is a nice initiative by the BCCI. You get to know a lot of things when you play red-ball cricket. You cannot take Bangladesh lightly as they have a fine spin bowling attack and some good players who have done well for a long time. This series will be a fine match practice for the tour to Australia," Raina told ANI.

Harbhajan too echoed his former teammate, saying that Bangladesh should not be taken lightly. "It will be a great series. Indian cricket team has been very capable and has potential. However, we can't strike through Bangladesh as well, they have beaten Pakistan in the first Test match against Pakistan. Sometimes, smaller teams perform well in matches," the former off-spinner said.

The venues for the two Tests against Bangladesh are Chennai and Kanpur, where the pitch generally aids the spinners. Bangladesh have plenty of them. It could turn out to be an interesting series.

This will be followed by a three-match Test series against New Zealand from October 16 to November 5. These two series' will pave India's preparation for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy later this year.