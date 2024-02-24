Rohit Sharma-led India's on-field attitude prompts Manjrekar, Karthik to ‘miss’ Virat Kohli in India vs England 4th Test

Rohit Sharma's non-proactive captaincy once again came to the fore during the India vs England 4th Test at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi prompting former India cricketers to "miss" Virat Kohli's presence in the field. Sanjay Manjrekar and Dinesh Karthik discussed the absence of Kohli, which they believed was one of the major reasons behind the lack of energy among India's fielders on Day 2 of the fourth Test against England in Ranchi. India's captain Rohit Sharma(AFP)

One of the most prominent criticisms of Rohit's Test captaincy has always been his lack of proactiveness. He tends to wait for things to happen rather than getting ahead of the game, especially when a partnership is building. His laid-back body language doesn't help.

The situation was quite similar towards the end of Day 1 and at the beginning of Day 2 in Ranchi. India had England huffing and puffing at 112/5 in the first session. From then, Joe Root and Ben Foakes got through the next session wicketless. While they showed admirable patience one of the biggest talking points was the late introduction of Kuldeep Yadav. It took Rohit 41 overs to throw the ball to the left-arm wrist spinner.

When they finally managed to get the breakthrough in the final session and followed it up with another wicket to have England 245/7, Rohit failed to go for the kill. The second new ball wasn't taken and another partnership between Root and Ollie Robinson made sure they got to sumps on without further damage.

In the first session on Saturday, there was no urgency in the Indian camp. Robinson and Root batted without any trouble. The former got to his maiden half-century in Test cricket as the partnership for the 8th wicket crossed 100. It was at that moment when Majrekar and Karthik talked about the need to show some energy.

Manjrekar said it is during these times that India start to miss someone like Virat Kohli, who used to make things happen with his energy and body language.

"Virat Kohli is one of those guys. If the fielders are quiet, he will get the crowd to back the players, andbring some energy. When he's out there, he just gets that intensity going. India are missing Virat Kohli. There is no one quite like him. He carries that energy," Manrjekar said.

Dinesh Karthik was quick to join in: "Has the uncanny knack of getting the crowd behind him."

Kohli was named in India's squad for the first two Tests of the England series but the former captain withdrew after attending just one practice session in Hyderabad. After the second Test ended, BCCI revealed that Kohli would not take any part in the next three Tests also.

Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma were blessed with a baby boy (Akaay) on February 15.