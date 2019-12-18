Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul break Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag’s 17-year-old partnership record

cricket

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 17:36 IST

India openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul sent records tumbling by registering the highest ever opening partnership by an Indian pair against West Indies in an ODI. Both Rohit and Rahul registered magnificent tons in India’s must-win 2nd ODI against West Indies at the Dr Dr Y S Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Sent in to bat by West Indies captain Kieron Pollard, Rohit and Rahul stitched a mammoth 227-run opening stand as India pummeled a hapless visitors’ bowling line-up. Previously, the record for the highest opening partnership by an Indian pair in an ODI against West Indies belonged to Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag, who had put on 196 runs at Rajkot in 2002.

This is also the 2nd highest opening partnership ever in and ODI against West Indies. The highest one belongs to South African pair of Hashim Amla and Rillee Rossouw. They had put on 247 in 2015.

This was the 10th occasion when a 200+ stand was put on against West Indies. Rohit and Rahul became the sixth Indian opening pair to stitch a double century stand.

Rahul, who scored his third ODI hundred was dismissed for 102. He hit 3 sixes and 8 fours in his innings. Rohit went on to get his 8th 150+ score. He was finally dismissed for 159 off just 138 balls. His innings was laced with 5 sixes and 17 fours.

After Rohit and Rahul, it was time for Shreays Iyer and Rishabh Pant to take cnetrestage. The due hit 8 sixes between them as India finished with 387 for 5 in 50 overs. Iyer scored 53 off just 32 balls and Pant’s contribution was 39 off 16 balls.