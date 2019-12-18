e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 18, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019
Home / Cricket / Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul break Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag’s 17-year-old partnership record

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul break Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag’s 17-year-old partnership record

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul put on the first double century stand by an Indian pair on Wednesday at Visakhapatnam.

cricket Updated: Dec 18, 2019 17:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India's Rohit Sharma (R) and K. L. Rahul fist bump between the wickets during the second one day international (ODI) cricket match between India and the West Indies in Visakhapatnam on December 18, 2019
India's Rohit Sharma (R) and K. L. Rahul fist bump between the wickets during the second one day international (ODI) cricket match between India and the West Indies in Visakhapatnam on December 18, 2019 (AP)
         

India openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul sent records tumbling by registering the highest ever opening partnership by an Indian pair against West Indies in an ODI. Both Rohit and Rahul registered magnificent tons in India’s must-win 2nd ODI against West Indies at the Dr Dr Y S Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Sent in to bat by West Indies captain Kieron Pollard, Rohit and Rahul stitched a mammoth 227-run opening stand as India pummeled a hapless visitors’ bowling line-up. Previously, the record for the highest opening partnership by an Indian pair in an ODI against West Indies belonged to Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag, who had put on 196 runs at Rajkot in 2002.

This is also the 2nd highest opening partnership ever in and ODI against West Indies. The highest one belongs to South African pair of Hashim Amla and Rillee Rossouw. They had put on 247 in 2015.

This was the 10th occasion when a 200+ stand was put on against West Indies. Rohit and Rahul became the sixth Indian opening pair to stitch a double century stand.

Hindustantimes

Rahul, who scored his third ODI hundred was dismissed for 102. He hit 3 sixes and 8 fours in his innings. Rohit went on to get his 8th 150+ score. He was finally dismissed for 159 off just 138 balls. His innings was laced with 5 sixes and 17 fours.

After Rohit and Rahul, it was time for Shreays Iyer and Rishabh Pant to take cnetrestage. The due hit 8 sixes between them as India finished with 387 for 5 in 50 overs. Iyer scored 53 off just 32 balls and Pant’s contribution was 39 off 16 balls.

tags
top news
Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid opens for first time since Article 370 repeal
Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid opens for first time since Article 370 repeal
BJD won’t support NRC, says Naveen Patnaik; provokes a comeback from BJP
BJD won’t support NRC, says Naveen Patnaik; provokes a comeback from BJP
Ind vs WI 2nd ODI LIVE: Jadeja gets Chase, WI three down
Ind vs WI 2nd ODI LIVE: Jadeja gets Chase, WI three down
Nokia 2.3 is the latest budget smartphone in India: Check price, specs
Nokia 2.3 is the latest budget smartphone in India: Check price, specs
MG ZS EV passes EuroNCAP crash test in flying colours, secures 5-star rating
MG ZS EV passes EuroNCAP crash test in flying colours, secures 5-star rating
Video of Kerala police officer sharing food with man goes viral
Video of Kerala police officer sharing food with man goes viral
4 convicted for Jaipur’s night of horror when 9 bombs went off in 20 mins
4 convicted for Jaipur’s night of horror when 9 bombs went off in 20 mins
‘Are you PM for unity or division?’: Priyanka Gandhi counters PM Modi
‘Are you PM for unity or division?’: Priyanka Gandhi counters PM Modi
trending topics
Amit Shahcitizenship lawRahul GandhiKSP answer keys 2019Jaipur serial bomb blasts caseUPPSC 2019 answer keyShriram LagooBollywood CopsDelhi Temperature

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news