Rohit Sharma more talented but with hard work Virat Kohli’s left everyone behind: Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh has made a name for himself as a cricket pundit of late with his sharp observation and critique of the game and the Turbanator has now heaped praise on India’s top order duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, after the duo’s powerhouse performance against West Indies in the first one-day international in Guwahati.

“Rohit Sharma is a player of a different level. When Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma play, it is difficult to judge who is better. The No.1 and No.2 ranking is justified for them and for me...both of them are No.1. The pair is No.1 and whenever they bat together, they dominate,” Harbhajan said while speaking on a news show for the India Today Group.

Kohli scored his 36th ODI century on Sunday while Rohit slammed his 20th ODI ton as India made light work of West Indies’ 300-plus total. Harbhajan feels the Indian captain is miles ahead of other batsmen.

“It looked like Virat Kohli was batting on a different wicket altogether. It looked like he came to dominate and won’t stop. The amount of hard work Virat has put in on his game, he doesn’t’ give chances. He plays down the ground mostly, doesn’t play much lofted shots. So, his game is so strong that to get him out, you need to bowl a really good delivery,” an awestruck Harbhajan said.

“Virat Kohli is getting better day-by-day and nobody knows how to get him out really and I feel, when he stops playing, nobody can break them that easily,” he added.

Harbhajan, who played alongside Kohli as India won the 2011 World Cup, feels that Virat Kohli has left other behind due to the hard work he has put into his batting

“Virat’s numbers have grown over the last couple of years and if I say there is anybody near him, I’ll have to say Rohit. If I say Rohit isn’t as good a player as Virat, it’ll be unfair on him. Both are No.1 players.”

“Virat’s hunger has grown over the years compared to when he came in. The hunger for runs was there from the U-19 days and there was no deficiency in terms of talent. But, his hard work has taken him where he is now. There was a time during the Test series versus West Indies long back when he was getting out constantly while trying to hook and it seemed like he will never get selected again. But, he showed that someone can achieve anything through hard work,” Harbhajan said.

The off spinner though was equally impressed by Rohit Sharma’s talent and even went on to say that on the basis of raw talent, the Mumbaikar is above Kohli.

“If I speak of Rohit, he hit three-four sixes off Morne Morkel in the T20 World Cup in South Africa on a bouncy Durban track. I understood then only that he has a special talent. And, if I just speak of talent, he will be above Kohli but with hard work, Kohli left everyone behind.

“But, if Rohit works a tad harder, he can leave Kohli behind with the amount of capability he has. But, it is great to see two of the world’s best batsmen are from India and they are dominating the game,” Harbhajan added while praising the Indian opener.

First Published: Oct 23, 2018 17:24 IST