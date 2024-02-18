Rohit Sharma restrains himself from praising Yashasvi Jaiswal despite match-winning double-century

While the world goes ga-ga about Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma remained tight-lipped when it came to praising the India youngster. The India captain, who had earlier advised a word of caution against Jaiswal following his double-century in the previous Test at Visakhapatnam, stuck to it when he was asked to speak about the India youngster. Jaiswal has created ripples not just among former Indian cricketers but ex-stars worldwide. From being compared to the legendary Don Bradman, showing shades of Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag, and being labelled as a batter with 'no weakness', Jaiswal is quickly taking the world by storm. Rohit Sharma wants Yashasvi Jaiswal to stay grounded. (Reuters)

But while it may put Indian cricket on notice, Rohit believes it's important for Jaiswal to remain grounded and not get carried away. After all, not everytime does a 22-year-old batter amass 500 runs in three Tests and bludgeons double-centuries in back-to-back Tests. Rohit realises the importance of not letting outside noise get too much inside the head, particularly if a player is new to international cricket and gotten his career off to a flourishing start.

"I've spoken a lot about him. I'm sure people outside the changing room have also been talking about him. I want to be calm about him, not talk a lot about him. He's started his career on a high," Rohit said with a sense of restrain on being asked the 'last question' of the post-match presentation ceremony after India's gigantic 434-run win over England in Rajkot.

Jaiswal's staggering numbers

There was no shortage of records that fell in Jaiswal's lap. He smoked 12 sixes during his knock of 214 not out, sharing the record for the most sixes struck in an innings with Wasim Akram. He had hit 10 more in the first two Tests, taking his tally to 22, which again is the most-ever recorded by a batter in a series – and there are still two games to go. Jaiswal's 12 hits over the fence also helped India blast 28 sixes against England, the most-ever in a Test match. Crazy!

In another mind-blowing trivia, Jaiswal's lowest score among all three of his centuries is 171. Beat that. And if that doesn't suffice, the fact that he is only the third Indian batter after Vinoo Mankad and Virat Kohli to score multiple double-centuries in the same Test series and also the third after Kohli and Vinod Kamble to smash double tons in consecutive Tests. Phew!

Today wasn't the first time Rohit was apprehensive about blowing Jaiswal's trumpet. At the end of the 2nd Test, Rohit referred to Jaiswal as a 'good player' and reminded a lesson on staying humble. "Looks like a very good player, understands his game. Got a long way to go, of course. It was an exceptional knock. He has a lot to offer the team, I hope he stays humble," he had said.