Friday, May 30, 2025
Rohit Sharma rides his luck with two dropped catches, becomes first Indian to hit 300 IPL sixes in GT vs MI Eliminator

ByHT Sports Desk
May 30, 2025 09:27 PM IST

Rohit Sharma became the first Indian to reach 300 sixes in IPL history during the Eliminator match against Gujarat Titans.

Mumbai Indians great Rohit Sharma became the first Indian in IPL history to hit 300 sixes; he achieved the stellar record during the side's Eliminator match against Gujarat Titans in the 2025 season. Rohit, who has been playing in the tournament since the opening edition in 2008, took 271 games to hit his 300th six; the shot came against Rashid Khan. Overall, Rohit is second in the list of most six-hitters in the league, with Chris Gayle (357) reigning supreme.

Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma watches the ball after playing a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 Eliminator(AFP)
Rohit began his IPL career with the now-defunct Deccan Chargers, representing them for three seasons before being roped in by the Mumbai Indians. He has been a part of the franchise since, and is also the joint-most successful captain in IPL history with five league titles. Rohit was succeeded by Hardik Pandya in the leadership role last year, with MI reaching their first playoff under the all-rounder in 2025.

GT vs MI Live Score IPL 2025 Eliminator

Most sixes in IPL (* indicates still playing)

  • Chris Gayle - 357
  • Rohit Sharma* - 300*
  • Virat Kohli* - 291
  • MS Dhoni* - 264
  • AB de Villiers - 251

Rohit has had a quiet outing in the IPL over the years, but has produced an aggressive performance since the 2024 edition. While he breached the 400-run mark last year, Rohit made a solid comeback after a poor start. He currently has 341 runs in 14 matches and three half-centuries to his name.

In the match against the Gujarat Titans, Rohit Sharma was dropped twice; the first time in just 11 balls into the game. The second dropped catch, however, would sting the Titans more, as it was a fairly straightforward caught-behind chance for Kusal Mendis.

Interestingly, the shot to reach his 300 sixes also took him to 7000 runs in IPL. Rohit remains the second-highest run-getter in IPL history, with Virat Kohli staying firmly at the top spot. Among active cricketers, MS Dhoni remains the closest to the duo with 5439 runs, although KL Rahul isn't too far behind with 5222 runs to his name.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table 2025
