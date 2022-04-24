'It may just free him up': Ex-NZ captain suggests 'answer' to Rohit's dismal form in IPL 2022 before LSG vs MI tie

With seven defeats in as many matches, Mumbai Indians are winless in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season and are languishing at the bottom of the points table. The five-time champions will be itching to get off the mark after becoming the first team in IPL history to lose its first seven matches in a season. Apart from the nightmarish campaign so far, MI skipper Rohit Sharma's form with the bat also remains a concern. (Follow IPL 2022 Coverage)

The Mumbai leader has managed to score just 114 runs this season. He fell for a duck in the last game against Chennai Super Kings to become the player with most ducks in the IPL. The 34-year-old Rohit hasn't been his usual self and former New Zealand skipper Daniel Vettori feels he should try tweaking his batting position.

Vettori, who was the captain of the New Zealand side between 2007 and 2011, said Rohit batting either at the No. 3 or No. 4 batting spot could "free him up".

"Potentially, we've seen in the past some down at three or four and it may just free him up, [going] away from a role he's so used to. I think with Rohit Sharma, he opens for India, he's captain of India, it's hard to put yourself down the order in these situations. But after the season they have had, it might be the right answer," Vettori told ESPNcricinfo.

Chris Lynn, who has opened with Rohit for the Mumbai outfit, said the MI skipper should continue opening the innings and blamed bubble fatigue for the lowly scores. The Australian also called for Tim David's inclusion. Known for his big-hitting prowess, the Singapore batter was dropped from the eleven after Mumbai lost first two games of the ongoing 10-team competition.

"We have seen him throughout the IPL, when he's gone through form slums, he'd move up and down the batting order but at the end he has cemented India's opening position. So I feel he's a little bit flat due to bubble fatigue. He does need a break, you know, he's human after all. But I think the best place for him bat and play with that freedom is up at the top," said Lynn.

"I think it's an opportunity to blood the young players but also use the expensive players they bought at the auction. I think that's a no brainer for me. Use your Tim Davids, your high-priced players. That's what they are there to do."