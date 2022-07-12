Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan complete huge ODI milestone to join legendary pair of Sachin, Ganguly in 1st England ODI

India skipper Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan on Tuesday completed a massive milestone in ODI cricket as they joined the legendary pair of Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar in an elusive list. The pair achieved the feat during the first match of the three-game series between India and England at the Kennington Oval in London. (India vs England 1st ODI Live Score)

Rohit and Dhawan required only six runs to reach the huge milestone and they completed it in only 12 deliveries with the India skipper managing to top-edge a shortish delivery from Reece Topley over wicketkeeper and captain Jos Buttler for a boundary.

With the four, Rohit and Dhawan completed 5000 ODI runs as an opening pair. Only four pairs in ODI cricket have managed to reach this milestone with Sachin and Ganguly leading the list with their run tally of 6609 runs. They are followed by the Aussie pair of Adam Gilchrist and Matthew Hayden, who scored 5372 runs, and the pair of D Haynes and G Greenridge (5150).

The pair eventually stitched their 18th century stand en route to India's 10-wicket win in London, which still keeps them second in the all-time list among opening pairs. Sachin and Ganguly had 21 such stands. 12 of those 18 partnerships came away from home.

The pair of Dhawan and Rohit reached the milestone in 112 appearances together for India. They average 45.81 and their run tally includes 18 centuries and 15 half-century stands.

Meanwhile, India restricted England to a dismal 110 runs in the first ODI match of the series where four batters of the home team, including Joe Root, registered a duck. Buttler top scored with his knock of 30.

Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers with his 6 for 19, which is now his career-best figure and the best by an Indian in ODIs in England.

