Rohit Sharma surpasses Sri Lanka legend for incredible world record at T20 World Cup during India vs South Africa match

Indian captain Rohit Sharma added another feather to his cap on Sunday when he made a 36th T20 World Cup appearance for India. With this, he overtook Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan for most matches in the marquee tournament; he had levelled the former Sri Lankan batter in the side's previous game against Netherlands. Among current players, Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan is the closest to Rohit with 34 matches to his name.

Rohit had made his debut appearance for India in the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007, and has since taken part in all eight editions of the tournament. This is his first T20 World Cup as the Indian captain.

Also read: 'Suryakumar Yadav is something different. Woh bowler ke dimag ke saath khel sakta hai': Pakistan legends

Here's the list of players with most T20 World Cup appearances:

Rohit Sharma (India) - 36*

Tillakaratne Dilshan (Sri Lanka) - 35

Dwayne Bravo (West Indies) - 34

Shahid Afridi (Pakistan) - 34

Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh) - 34

Australia's David Warner has the third-highest appearances in the T20 World Cups, with 32 matches to his name.

Rohit's record-breaking appearance in the tournament comes against South Africa in a key match in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup. India have won all of their opening two matches of the tournament (against Pakistan and Netherlands), and will be aiming to further solidify their claim for a semi-final berth with a win against the Proteas.

India had beaten Pakistan in a dramatic match in Melbourne by four wickets, and had registered a 56-run victory in their second game against the Dutch side.

The Rohit Sharma-led side is currently at the top spot in Group 2 in the Super 12 stage. South Africa, meanwhile, are second with three points in two matches so far – their opening match against Zimbabwe was abandoned due to rain. On Sunday, Bangladesh defeated Zimbabwe for their second win in the group stage, while Pakistan also registered their first victory of the tournament when they cruised past Netherlands with a six-wicket win.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON