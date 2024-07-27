Rohit Sharma's trademark forgetfulness strikes again, loses bag count in viral airport video: 'Virat Kohli was right'

India ODI and Test captain Rohit Sharma has returned to Mumbai after spending time with his family on a vacation after India's historic T20 World Cup triumph. Rohit went to London to watch the Wimbledon semifinal clash and then flew to the USA with his family to take some time off from cricket. Meanwhile, Rohit displayed his confused side at the airport parking on his return to Mumbai. Rohit Sharma once again shows his forgetful sight at airport(X Image)

Rohit has a tendency to forget things, which many witnessed on multiple occasions both on and off the field. Earlier in the past, the Indian skipper forgot the team's decision after winning the toss in a T20I match against New Zealand. He also forgot about the whereabouts of the coin at the toss, which he kept in his pocket.

Recently, he forgot about the bag counts on his return from vacation. Rohit told his staff,“There should be 7 bags (7 bag hone chahiye)”

However, after he sat in his car, he corrected himself and said, “8 bag hone chahiye (there should be 8 bags).”

A few years back, former India skipper Virat Kohli spilt beans on Rohit's habit of forgetting things.

“The number of things Rohit Sharma forgets, I have never seen anyone else being this forgetful; iPad, wallet, phone, he forgets not just small things but essentials for daily use. He has even forgotten his passport two or three times, which was very hard to retrieve," Kohli said on Breakfast with Champions.

Meanwhile, Rohit has announced his retirement from the T20Is after leading India to the T20 World Cup triumph in Barbados. However, he will continue to lead the Men in Blue in ODIs and Tests as BCCI secretary Jay Shah has already announced that the swashbuckling opener will be India's captain in the Champions Trophy and in the ongoing WTC cycle. Suryakumar Kumar Yadav was appointed the new T20 captain ahead of all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who previous led the side, because of his fitness and the feedback the team management got from the dressing room.

Rohit has been picked in India's squad for next month's three ODIs against Sri Lanka keeping in mind the Champions Trophy, which is slated for the first quarter of the next year. He will join the Indian team soon alongside senior batter Virat Kohli.