Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli given 'last chance' to win World Cup: 'Just 2-3 years more. Don't know where they'll be in...'

At 37 and 35 years old, the T20 World Cup 2024 may be the last chance for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to lay their hands on an ICC trophy. The two stalwarts of Indian cricket have been World Cup winners before – Rohit winning the 2007 T20WC and Kohli lifting the ODI World Cup 2011, but the two are yet to win a World Cup together. Since the 2013 Champions Trophy, Kohli and Rohit have played seven World Cups – three 50-overs and four T20s- but have been unable to win the big one. The closest they came to doing so was seven months ago, at the ODI World Cup in India, where despite putting up the performance of a lifetime, Team India lost to Australia in the final. Is this the last time we are seeing Rohit Sharma (L) and Virat Kohli playing a World Cup for India? (Getty)

With the wounds of November 19 still afresh, Kohli, Rohit and their legion of fans want the Indian team to go the distance and break the 11-year-lond hoodoo. Having said that, it could well be the last World Cup Kohli and Rohit play – together or individually. The next World Cup after this is in 2026 – another T20 World Cup, followed by an ODI World Cup the following year – and while there is the Champions Trophy and the World Test Championship final in between next year, this is possibly the last throw of the World Cup dice for Rohit and Kohli to finish their careers with a World Cup.

This is why former India batter Mohammad Kaif reckons Kohli and Rohit will be fiercely motivated to right the wrongs of the past.

"Rohit Sharma knows he isn't going to play for too long now. Just 2-3 years more. Same with Virat Kohli. So this is the last chance for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli [to win a World Cup]. They lost the World Cup final in Ahmedabad. They played as if they had the cup snatched away from them. Hearts were broken, and fans were devastated. They won 10 matches before losing the one that mattered the most. And it's going to be similar here as well. India hardly have competition in the group stage. There are only 2 main matches – the semifinal and the final. It's not the IPL that you'll get 14 opportunities. Are you ready for those 2 days? That's the biggest test for Rohit Sharma," Kaif said on Star Sports.

The suspense surrounding India's team combination was put to rest on Tuesday when the BCCI announced the squad of 15 that will play the T20 World Cup. While Rohit's place was nowhere in question, given that BCCI secretary Shah confirmed him as captain during a public event, there were speculations about Kohli's future. But once he began scoring runs in the IPL for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, which has now swelled to 500 runs, it was only a matter of time before Kohli's berth was guaranteed.

Rohit, on the other hand, may not have enjoyed a blistering season like Kohli, but the former Mumbai Indians captain has scored a century to show for his form in an otherwise forgettable campaign by the five-time champions. With Kohli showing marauding form and Rohit expected to replicate his touch during the World Cup back home, neither batter would want to leave any room for error.

"He is taking all the experience with him. Look at Rohit's own form. He is playing well, giving starts in the Powerplay. I feel that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be extra motivated. By 2026, we don't know where they will be. But this is a chance when players are heading right after the World Cup, have been playing regularly, and are in flow and rhythm. They would want to rectify the mistake against Australia," pointed out Kaif.