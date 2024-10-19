Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli refuse to leave the field, in heated argument with umpires after they call bad light on Day 4

The sight of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli destroying opposition bowlers with their bat is nothing new but both of them having a heated argument with the on-field umpires is not something that happens often on the cricket field. But it did on Day 4 of the India vs New Zealand 1st Test in Bengaluru. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli argue with the umpires

After being bundled out for 46 in the first innings, no one would have thought that India would be in a position to win the first Test against New Zealand at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. However, Sarfaraz Khan and Rishabh Pant played knocks of 150 and 99 respectively, to lead India's fightback. However, as soon as these two batters were dismissed, New Zealand finished off the tail, in no time. India lost their last seven wickets for just 54 runs. Before being bundled out, India took a lead of 106 runs.

With the ball in hand, India were looking to put in a dominant show, as the overcast conditions gave favourable bowling conditions to the hosts for the very first time in the Test. However, just four days into the innings, umpires called bad light, and the players had to make their way out of the field.

However, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were not pleased with the onfield umpires call, and the duo were seen arguing with both Paul Reiffel and Michael Gough. As the duo were arguing with the umpires, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj also came in close to see what the discussion is all about.

After stumps were eventually called on Day 4, Rohit Sharma was also seen chatting with match referee David Boon. The duo were involved in quite an animated chat, and going by the visuals, it seems David Boon was trying to make Rohit understand the situation behind umpires calling for bad light.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli argue with the umpires

It is not sure what Rohit Sharma was asking the umpires, but it can be assumed that Rohit could have been asking the umpires whether he could bowl spin.

For the unversed, the umpires had taken a reading on Day 2 for badlight, and this was looked as the benchmark.

As soon as the players went off for bad light, the groundstaff brought the covers on. The Indian team then made its way back in the dressing room.

Soon after, rain started to come down heavily, and stumps were eventually called. New Zealand now needs 107 runs to win the first Test and go 1-0 up in the three-match series.

Coming back to the ongoing match, India were bundled out for 462 in their second innings. Sarfaraz Khan was the top-scorer as he played a knock of 150 runs. Rishabh Pant was dismissed in the nineties for the seventh time in his Test career.

For New Zealand, William O'Rourke was the pick of the bowlers in the second innings as he took the crucial wickets of Rishabh Pant. He also dismissed KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja.