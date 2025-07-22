'Rohit Sharma was never outwardly aggressive': Ricky Ponting dead sure that Shubman Gill has 'put a stamp on his team'

The Lord's Test against England brought out a whole new side to India captain Shubman Gill. The third Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy saw tempers flaring as both sides had a go at each other. Day 3 was the turning point in the series as the entire Indian camp, led by Gill, had a go at England openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett after the duo deliberately wasted time to ensure India didn't bowl a second over before stumps. India captain Shubman Gill had a heated exchange with Zak Crawley during the Lord's Test. (Action Images via Reuters)

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has now weighed in on the entire episode, saying Gill's outburst was a "little out of character", but it was just a case of a captain trying to put a stamp on his team.

When Crawley constantly kept backing away, Gill charged towards the stump and shouted 'grow some f*****g b***s'. This wasn't the end of the matter as a few balls later, the India No.4 batter once again went up to Crawley and exchanged words with both him and Ben Duckett.

“That was a little out of character from what I've known from Shubman in the past. I am sure everyone that was there watching it and I know you would know him quite well, that's not what he's generally like," Ponting told ICC Review.

“That's the captain standing up for his team, that's a captain really wanting to show that it's his team now, and this is the way that we're going to play the game, and also, I guess, wanting to give a little bit back. The UK can be a hard place to play. The crowds, as much as they love their game, can be as hostile a place to play as anywhere in the world," he added.

'Pressure could get to a skipper'

Ponting, who has ample experience of playing in the UK, also stated that the pressure of representing your country can always get to a skipper.

Also Read: Shubman Gill’s verbal strike wasn’t planned; Siraj hints at more sledging fire in 4th Test

The former Australia captain also believes that Gill was trying to put an imprint on his own team, just like Virat Kohli did earlier when he took over the captaincy reins from MS Dhoni.

While talking about Gill and Virat Kohli, Ponting also spoke about Rohit and how he was never “outwardly aggressive” towards the opposition players.

“The media there, when you're in a big series, when it's an Ashes series or when it's England and India, the media always feel like they're right on top of your back as well. I think that's him starting to put his stamp on his team. And a lot like Virat (Kohli) did, similar ways like that. Rohit (Sharma) probably was never as outwardly aggressive, I guess, especially to opposition players," said Ponting.

“I know he (Rohit) would quite often get aggressive with his teammates and try to bring the best out of them that way. But I love watching Shubman stand up for what he thought was right in the game last week," he added.

England currently lead the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy with a 2-1 lead. Both teams will next square off in the Manchester Test, beginning Wednesday, July 23.