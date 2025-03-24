Rohit Sharma's 4-ball duck leaves India's World Cup-winning legend fuming: 'First, get your timing right and then...'

Mumbai Indians swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma has been advised to ditch his batting approach from the T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy in the ongoing season of IPL. Rohit had a forgettable start with the bat in Mumbai Indians's season opener against rivals Chennai Super Kings after he registered a four-ball duck. The 37-year-old, who batted with a fearless approach for the national team in recent times, tried to do the same for MI, but it didn't work out for him on Sunday. Rohit Sharma was dismissed for a duck against CSK in the IPL 2025 match at Chepauk.(PTI)

Rohit's numbers in the last few IPL seasons have not been up to his standards. He last had a 450-run-plus season way back in IPL 2016. The former MI skipper scored 417 runs last year at an average of 32.08 and managed to register just two 50-plus scores.

1983 World Cup World Cup-winning star Krishnamachari Srikkanth advised Rohit to knock a few balls in the middle before going all guns blazing.

“It's T20 World Cup, whether it's Champions Trophy he goes for the shot. I just believe that earlier on he just has to get into the middle. I mean just knock a few shots in the middle and then go for it. I'm sure what you like to do that right when you're not really timing the ball well. Let's just get your timing right and then go for it,” said Srikkanth on Star Sports.

Rohit needs to get his mojo back soon as Mumbai Indians need their openers to fire this season as last season they lacked consistency and, as a result, finished at the bottom of the points table.

Veteran Australia all-rounder Shane Watson also had the same tip for the ex-MI skipper to assess the pitch before playing big shots as on Sunday at Chepauk he just tried to smash the bowler and ended up getting out on duck.

“Well, especially on a wicket that you're not exactly sure as to how the ball's reacting off the surface, knowing it's a little bit drier. It should take you a few balls, if not 6 balls at least to be able to really understand what the ball's doing is it swinging. But how's it reacting off the surface, and unfortunately for Rohit he just hit the leading edge more part of his bat and wasn't able to get his innings going,” said Watson on Star Sports.

Rohit Sharma continues to struggle against left-arm pacers

Watson further pointed out Rohit's struggles against left-arm swing bowling after Khaleel got the better of him on an in-swinger. The former CSK star wants Rohit to clear his mind before making the decision to go all out against the bowlers.

“But, there's no question the left-arm swing bowling, it's something that he's struggled against in the past, but when he's at his best, he has got aggressive intent. He's not just sort of sitting back waiting for the ball to swing, he is really putting a bit of pressure back on the bowler and tonight you could see he was just in between. He didn't know whether he should take the bowler on or whether he should just sit back and get through that first over you just got to find that balance,” he added.