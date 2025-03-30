Rohit Sharma's IPL numbers decoded: Just 8 occasions of more than 400 runs; highest season tally came 12 years back

Rohit Sharma is one of the rare few players in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) who has been playing the tournament since the inception of the cash-rich league. In all the 18 editions of the T20 tournament, Rohit has gone past the 400-run mark on just eight occasions. His best returns came in Mumbai Indians' title-winning campaign in 2013 when he scored 538 runs at an average of 38.42 and strike rate of 131.54. In the last five editions, Rohit has gone past the 400-run mark just once. (AFP)

The right-hander has gotten off to a bad start in the ongoing 18th edition of the IPL, scoring eight runs in the first two matches. In Mumbai's tournament opener against five-time champions Chennai Super Kings, Rohit went for a duck as he fell to left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed.

In the next match against Gujarat Titans, Rohit Sharma made his intentions clear as he smashed two boundaries in the first three balls he faced off Mohammed Siraj. However, the speedster struck back as he got the ball to jag back in sharply, rattling the stumps of the 37-year-old.

However, if you look at Rohit's IPL numbers in the last five seasons, his poor start in IPL 2025 doesn't come as a surprise. In the last five editions, Rohit has gone past the 400-run mark just once, and it was last season when Mumbai Indians finished as the wooden spooners.

In the last five seasons, Rohit has scored 332 runs (2020), 381 runs (2021), 268 runs (2022), 332 runs (2023) and 417 runs (2024). Even in IPL 2024, Rohit's numbers would have looked worse had he not scored a century against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium.

Rohit's mixed returns with the bat in international cricket

Rohit has had mixed returns with the bat since the Test series against New Zealand at home last year. In the longest format, the right-hander has looked a pale shadow of himself. The poor form resulted in Rohit standing down from the last Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test against Australia in Sydney.

However, the Indian captain came back in form when he scored a century in the second ODI of the three-match series against England. The seasoned pro gave the team flying starts in the Champions Trophy games. In the final against New Zealand, Rohit scored 76 runs on a tricky pitch in Dubai, helping the side win the tournament.

Mumbai Indians, who have won five editions of the IPL, desperately need their opening batter to strike back form to get on the right side of the result. The franchise is struggling to get off to a good start, which is leading to Mumbai Indians not winning enough matches.

After the loss against Gujarat Titans, MI skipper Hardik Pandya asked his batters to take more responsibility and step up. Speaking to the host broadcaster, Hardik said, "At the moment, we all need to take responsibility. It's still early stages. Batters have to come to the party; hopefully, they do that soon."

Will Rohit Sharma strike back form and turn back the clock? Only time will tell. Mumbai Indians next square off against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium and 'Mumbai Cha Raja' might just need his home turf to show how it's done.